Share
Commentary
Elon Musk, left, and President-elect Donald Trump embrace at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19.
Commentary
Elon Musk, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right, embrace at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Trump Makes New Elon Announcement - Just When Libs Thought It Couldn't Get Worse, It Has

 By Joe Saunders  February 24, 2025 at 9:00am
Share

One month into a presidency already moving at warp speed to upend progressives in Washington, Donald Trump is kicking things up a notch.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump saluted the work of mega-billionaire Elon Musk in highlighting wasteful government spending — which has already made Musk public enemy No. 1 to the liberals.

Then he urged Musk to do even more.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, with typical all-caps emphasis.

“REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!”

As bad as that was for the liberal mindset, Musk’s response had to be worse.

“Will do, Mr. President!” he wrote on the social medial platform X.

Would you support Elon Musk becoming even more aggressive in his attempts to rein in government waste, fraud, and inefficiency?

It’s a fair bet that that’s exactly what liberals don’t want to hear.

At a time when Trump is attacking the progressive agenda on every front — from illegal immigration to energy and foreign relations — Musk has been his chief tool when it comes to investigating and rooting out government waste.

Musk and the advisory group he heads — the Department of Government Efficiency — have already stirred up a storm with a deadly, public attack on the U.S. Agency for International Development and its ludicrous spending abroad. He’s already made waves at liberal bastions like the federal Department of Education.

He’s burrowing into what he calls the “motherlode” of “big money fraud” at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

All of that has progressives on a pendulum — swinging from rage to terror and back — and now Trump wants Musk to do even more.

Related:
New DOGE Dividend Threshold - Would You Now Make the Cut for a $5,000 Check?

That sounds like a disaster to the left, but Trump’s supporters couldn’t be happier:

During Trump’s first term, he faced the coronavirus pandemic by ordering Operation Warp Speed, a program that produced a COVID-19 vaccination in record time. (What Joe Biden’s Democrats did with that vaccine and their mandates is another story.)

He appears to be bringing the same urgency to the first months of his second term in office, but instead of a virus, his target is the huge federal government, and his weapon is Elon Musk.

And for liberals, the news keeps getting worse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Trump Erupts After Zelenskyy Makes 'The Worst Statement That Could Have Been Made' Days After Oval Office Disaster
Trump Gets Last Laugh on Mar-a-Lago Docs - Loads Them Onto AF1 and Has Special Plan for Them All
Zelenskyy Issues Statement After Being Kicked Out of White House - Did Trump's Message Finally Get Through to Him?
Photo Captures Reaction of 'The Only Ukrainian in the Room Who Understands How Much Damage Zelenskyy Just Did'
While Joy Reid Is Canceled Over Horrible Ratings, Lara Trump Just Blew Ratings Away with New Show
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation