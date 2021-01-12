President Donald Trump addressed the Democrats’ impeachment attempt in a statement prior to his departure to Texas to visit the border wall.

“On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger … and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”

“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he added. “I want no violence.”

President Trump speaks to media at White House: “We want no violence…on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics…I think it’s causing tremendous danger in to our country…I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/XjiIfLrrTS — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2021

Trump made his comments while addressing the media prior to his departure to Alamo, Texas, to visit the border wall after being urged by his advisers to undertake events to highlight his successes in office, Reuters reported.

This will be Trump’s first time out in public since the day of the incursion of the Capitol last week.

“As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence,” he said Tuesday, seeming to address last week’s events.

House Democrats launched their final attempt to remove Trump from office this week.

Republican Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia blocked their attempt to pass a resolution demanding that Vice President Mike Pence act to remove Trump using the 25th Amendment on Monday.

“It is wrong to have sent members of Congress home and then try to adopt without any debate a precedent-setting resolution that could imperil our Republic,” Mooney said in a statement.

“The U.S. House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without any hearings, debate or recorded votes.”

Although the effort to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump appears stalled, a vote to impeach Trump will come Wednesday, according to CNN.

The article of impeachment against Trump will charge him with “incitement of insurrection.”

“Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” the article reads.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota said that impeaching the president will “fracture our nation even more instead of bringing us together,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

