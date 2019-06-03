Trump Makes Surprise Church Visit, Pastor Delivers Moving Prayer for Him

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit on Sunday to a Virginia church, where the pastor proceeded to pray for him.

The trip came unannounced as the president made his way to McLean Bible Church in Vienna following a morning of golf.

According to The Hill, the White House said the president stopped by the church in part to pray for the community of Virginia Beach in the wake of last week’s mass shooting.

During the service, Pastor David Platt called Trump on stage and told his congregation that there have been calls by other Christian leaders to pray for the president.

“We want to do that continually, day in and day out,” Platt said. “So I want to ask us to bow our heads together now and pray for our president.”

Platt placed his left hand on the president and with his right hand holding the Bible prayed, “Oh God, we praise You as the one universal king over all.”

“You are our leader and our Lord and we worship You. There is one God and one Savior and it’s You. Your name is Jesus and we exalt You, Jesus,” he prayed.

“And we know, we need Your mercy. We need Your grace, we need Your help, we need Your wisdom in our country.”

Platt continued to pray for the president, asking God to let Trump know how much He loved him.

“So much,” he prayed “that You sent Jesus to die for his sins, our sins, so we pray that he would look to You.”

“That he would trust in You. That he would lean on You. That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness, and good for equity, every good path,” he added.

The pastor continued to pray to God that He would give Trump “all the grace he needs to govern in ways we just saw in 1 Timothy, Chapter 2, that will lead to peaceful and quiet lives, godly and dignified in every way.”

Platt also prayed for leaders in Congress as well as local and state level leaders.

After the prayer, the president shook Platt’s hand and could be seen mouthing, “Thank you. I appreciate it very much.”

Trump didn’t address the congregation, but instead waved and said, “Thank you.”

Last week, evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, as well as 250 other Christian leaders called for a national day of prayer for the president.

In a viral Facebook post, Graham wrote:

“Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump.”

Graham added that the “enemies” of Trump are trying to “destroy” him as well as his family and presidency.

“I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God,” Graham wrote.

