Then President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone as he speaks during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 22, 2020.
Trump Making Huge Return to Airwaves, Surprising Network Broadcasting His First Town Hall

 By Victoria Jones  May 1, 2023 at 5:09pm
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall event hosted by CNN next week in New Hampshire as he prepares for the upcoming Republican primary.

The network announced the news on Monday and also announced that former CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins will host the event.

“‘CNN This Morning’ anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm College, which will air at 9 p.m. ET on May 10 and will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary,” the network said in a statement.

The network has struggled to compete with both Fox News and MSNBC throughout the last two years since Trump left office.

Trump has not appeared on CNN since before the 2020 election, Variety reported.

During his presidency, the network’s reporters and anchors took an antagonistic approach to covering Trump.

He has labeled the network as a purveyor of fake news and routinely faced off against CNN reporter Jim Acosta in the early days of the pandemic.

In one exchange with Acosta, Trump described the reporter as “rude” for repeatedly interrupting him and called him an “enemy of the people.”

But since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, former primetime anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon have each been fired.

Lemon was demoted to the morning show from his job in primetime last year before he announced last week that the network had fired him.

Former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker has also resigned since Trump left office and has been replaced by Chris Licht.

Collins, who worked alongside Lemon on “CNN This Morning” until he was fired last week, also antagonized Trump numerous times dung his term in office.

He ended one press conference in 2020 when the reporter would not stop talking over him.

Trump has not yet commented publicly on the town hall event.

