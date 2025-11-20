Trump and Mamdani Announce They've Reached an Agreement for a White House Meeting

Rolling out the insult mat, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will meet with Trump at the White House Friday.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump wrote.

A more mundane message from the Mamdani camp confirmed the meeting, according to Axios.

“As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago,” Mamdani representative Dora Pekec, said.

“I want to just speak plainly to the president about what it means to actually stand up for New Yorkers and the way in which New Yorkers are struggling to afford this city,” Mamdani said in a Wednesday interview, according to The New York Times.

Scott Jennings says Zohran Mamdani’s Oval Office meeting with President Trump will be a “reality check,” predicting Trump will remind him he can’t arrest Netanyahu in New York and must cooperate with federal law enforcement and immigration authorities. pic.twitter.com/KLqARTmkma — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2025

In a video posted to X, commentator Scott Jennings said Mamdani has “never had a job before, so Trump is gonna have an opportunity now to explain to him how the world works.”

Will this meeting go well? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 15% (20 Votes) No: 85% (112 Votes)

Mamdani’s past political experience has been as a legislator in the New York State Assembly.

“Number one, you’re not going to be arresting Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu,” he said, referring to Mamdani’s campaign promise to arrest the Israeli leader on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, which the U.S. does not recognize.

“Number two, you need to cooperate with federal law enforcement and federal immigration when they come into the city to try to enforce existing federal immigration laws,” he said.

“I hope the president explains to him how the world works. We have federal laws, and we have international diplomacy, and those things are handled by the president, not the mayor of New York City,” he said.

Trump had indicated over the weekend that he would honor a request from Mamdani for a meeting, even though he and the far-left Democrat attacked each other throughout Mamdani’s campaign.

“This is someone who has never had a real job. He desperately needs to learn how the world works and I have a feeling Trump is going to tell him… forcefully.” – Scott Jennings on Mamdani pic.twitter.com/n7AAypghqM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 20, 2025

“The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us and we’ll work something out,” Trump said Sunday, referring to Mamdani and not current Mayor Eric Adams, according to The Hill.

“But he would like to come to Washington and meet, and we’ll work something out,” Trump said.

“We want to see everything work out well for New York,” Trump said then.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.