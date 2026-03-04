Share
Faith
A plume of smoke rises after a strike Tuesday on the Iranian capital Tehran.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike Tuesday on the Iranian capital Tehran. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump May Be Fulfilling a Major Biblical Prophecy - As We Speak, Jeremiah 49 Appears to Be Coming True

 By Randy DeSoto  March 4, 2026 at 5:30am
The current joint U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran may be fulfilling Bible prophecy, meaning what may be next for the Islamic state is a Christian revival among its people.

President Donald Trump announced the air campaign against Iran, dubbed “Epic Fury,” on Saturday.

The Bible prophet Jeremiah wrote in chapter 49 about Elam, a region in southwestern modern-day Iran: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘Behold, I will break the bow of Elam, the mainstay of their might. And I will bring upon Elam the four winds from the four quarters of heaven. And I will scatter them to all those winds, and there shall be no nation to which those driven out of Elam shall not come.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




