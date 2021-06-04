News
Trump May Reveal His 2024 Campaign at NC GOP Convention This Weekend

Dillon Burroughs June 4, 2021 at 11:02am

Former President Donald Trump will appear in North Carolina on Saturday at the Republican Party’s state convention for a speech that could indicate his plans for a 2024 presidential campaign.

The event will mark his first major speaking appearance since the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, and it “could signal his future plans, including a possible 2024 campaign,” according to a Friday article from Ben Thompson, an anchor for the Charlotte-based NBC affiliate WCNC-TV.

State GOP officials announced that the Greenville, North Carolina, event will be closed to the media, according to ABC News.

Trump said in a statement on Friday, “A great honor to be speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention tomorrow night. I understand the place will be packed, all records broken!”

The former president added, “North Carolina produced a big victory for us, without a fraudulent outcome — missing ballots, illegal voting, dead people voting, and all of the other Democrat tricks.

“Before my Election in 2016, everybody said North Carolina was going ‘Blue,’ now they are saying that the Great State of North Carolina is surging big for Republicans.

“Look at the results we have produced. Thank you to Michael Whatley and the state party. See you tomorrow night!”

The event is part of Trump’s plans to relaunch his popular large-scale rallies in key battleground states this summer as he continues to fuel speculation regarding a comeback presidential run.

“We’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re going to do one in Ohio, we’re going to do one in North Carolina,” Trump said during a May interview with One America News, according to CNN.

“We’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two,” the former president added.

The event holds special significance as the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has considered a 2022 U.S. Senate run in North Carolina.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr has announced he does not plan to run for re-election, according to The Hill.

Trump has not yet endorsed any of the current Tar Heel candidates for the seat.

The former president has not held a traditional rally since the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

