Trump to Meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago 'to Work Out Issues as Much as Possible'

After the immigration issue, there is perhaps no other matter that President Donald Trump has more proudly pursued than being a president for peace.

From having started no new wars in his first term, to working furiously to end several long-running conflicts in his second term, Trump has made clear that this issue matters to him — no matter how exasperating it can get.

And few conflicts seem to be running the president’s patience as thin as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

That being said, it appears a potentially important next step in that conflict could come as soon as Sunday.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago:

BREAKING: President Trump will meet Ukrainian president Zelensky on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago, per Ukrainian official — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 26, 2025

A day earlier, Zelenskyy implied that a meeting with Trump was imminent — and could be huge.

Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2025

“A lot can be decided before the New Year,” Zelenskyy posted to X. “Glory to Ukraine!”

According to the New York Post, on Friday, Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting was taking place — but also appeared to try to temper certain expectations.

“I can’t say right now if anything will be finalized,” Zelenskyy said. “This meeting is to work out issues as much as possible. All issues where we have questions or disagreements, we will definitely raise them.”

One of those issues will surely involve the Donbas region, which Russia has captured quite a bit of.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Moscow has offered no sign it is willing to give up any territory taken during the war.

Instead, the Kremlin has maintained that Ukraine must surrender the remainder of the Donbas still under Kyiv’s control, a demand Ukrainian officials have flatly refused.

Russian forces currently occupy most of Luhansk and roughly 70 percent of Donetsk, the two regions that comprise the Donbas.

That flies in direct conflict with the Zelenskyy-backed plan to turn the Donbas region into an internationally monitored, demilitarized “free economic zone.”

Under that demilitarization proposal, Ukraine would not be required to formally recognize Russian sovereignty over any occupied territory. However, the plan would need to be approved by Ukrainian voters through a national referendum.

Zelenskyy said the broader 20-point framework also calls for a comprehensive cease-fire and the rapid organization of elections. It would commit the United States, NATO, and European partners to a coordinated military response if Russia resumes its invasion.

Additional provisions include capping Ukraine’s standing military at 800,000 troops during peacetime, securing a guarantee of eventual European Union membership, and establishing separate free trade agreements between the United States and both warring parties.

Can all of this be resolved in Mar-a-Lago without Russian representation? Probably not, but any step — no matter how small — would likely be welcomed by the Trump administration at this point in the long-waged conflict.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.