Trump Meets Face-to-Face with Hostages and Their Families: 'Your Name Will Be Remembered to Generations'

As he met with families whose souls have been lined with worry and grief from the day their loved ones were taken to Gaza as hostage, President Donald Trump was told his role in their return would never be forgotten

Trump met with the families of those taken by Hamas at the Knesset prior to his address to Israel’s parliament. The speech and meeting came as the final 20 living hostages taken after Hamas massacred Israel civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, were released as part of a peace deal Trump helped broker.

“First of all, thank you. Your name will be remembered to generations,” a woman told Trump as he met with the families.

“This is a very great moment for me,” she added.

Another woman speaking to Trump during the meeting rose to tell him, I sincerely thank you.”

A man speaking to Trump made it simple: “I got my life back, thanks to you” he told the president, as seen in a video circulating on X.

“And now,” he said, “life is full.”

In a speech to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, Trump said, “This long and difficult war has ended,” according to the Times of Israel.

The region “has endorsed the plan that Gaza has been demilitarized, Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel’s security will no longer be threatened in any way, shape or form.”

“[Israel] won all that it can by force of arms,” Trump said. “You’ve won.”

In his speech, Trump address the Hamas massacre that launched the war.

“Never forget and never again,” Trump said, according to the Jerusalem Post

“[The] cruelty of October 7 struck the heart of humanity. The U.S. mourned alongside Israel,” Trump said.But Trump tried to focus on the positive.”The hostages are back! It feels so good to say it,” Trump said.

