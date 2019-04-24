Trump Meets with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Hours After Lashing Out at Platform

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump gave Twitter a tweet-lashing over what he called its “discriminatory” actions.

A few hours later, though, Trump was tweeting a different song following a closed-door White House meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!” Trump tweeted after the meeting.

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Twitter was equally gracious in its depiction of the conversation.

“Jack had a constructive meeting with the President of the United States today at the president’s invitation. They discussed Twitter’s commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis,” a Twitter spokesman said, according to The Hill.

The website Motherboard obtained internal Twitter emails about the meeting, and published comments by Dorsey to Twitter employees via email.

“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions. I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful,” the email said.

Coming as it did on the same day Trump lashed out at the social media platform, Dorsey addressed concerns employees might have felt over a meeting with Trump.

“Some of you will be very supportive of our meeting the president, and some of you might feel we shouldn’t take this meeting at all. In the end, I believe it’s important to meet heads of state in order to listen, share our principles and our ideas,” he wrote.

Motherboard wrote that the meeting was scheduled to last about 30 minutes.

CNN reported that Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and trust & safety, were also present at the meeting.

The meeting attracted extensive discussion on Twitter.

RELATED: Trump Says Congress Should ‘Get Involved’ over Twitter’s ‘Political Games’

About how to not get caught banning dissenting voices no doubt. Dorsey has shown time and time again who’s side he’s REALLY on @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems really need to take a look at him. Why’s he engaging with tRUmp NOW of all times? https://t.co/xB3zO7pCRR — BadDude.SimoHayha😠 (@ChiefCovfefe) April 23, 2019

I’m just absolutely stymied for what Jack Dorsey would get out of a thirty minute meeting with Trump about “the health of the conversation” on Twitter – he has to know Trump won’t change, so it can’t be about that. Sooo…. is he running his changes by Trump for approval? — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) April 23, 2019

Poor Jack Dorsey is going to go drown his sorrows in a gallon of soy now after having to face the President and answer for his company’s inherent liberal bias and anti-conservative culture. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 23, 2019

The Washington Post, citing as its source someone inside the meeting whose name was not used, said one subject raised by the president was a reduction in his followers on Twitter.

The Post reported that Trump was concerned that “Twitter quietly, and deliberately, had removed some of his followers,” and that Trump had been told by other conservatives their followers were declining as well.

Trump has often noted that conservatives have voiced concerns that the social media giant is biased against conservatives.

The Post reported that in the meeting, Dorsey told Trump that followers fluctuate due to Twitter’s own efforts to crack down on fraudulent accounts, and said his own number of followers has been impacted by the company’s policies.

“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

…..But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had criticized Twitter in a pair of tweets, saying “they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M … But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved — and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!”

