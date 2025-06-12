Share
News
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump and Melania Booed as They Make Their Entrance, Sound Soon Fades as 'USA' Chant Erupts

 By Bryan Chai  June 12, 2025 at 7:17am
Share

There’s an old adage in professional wrestling that goes something like this: Whether the fans cheer you passionately or boo you to death, any reaction is better than no reaction.

(The idea being that drawing strong reactions means you are doing something right — or wrong, in your critics’ eyes — as opposed to drawing indifference.)

WWE Hall of Famer and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the first lady, seemingly experienced both ends of that dichotomy on Wednesday, while attending the Kennedy Center to watch “Les Misérables.”

As reported by Newsweek, both Donald and Melania Trump were initially met with a chorus of impassioned jeers when the first couple made their Kennedy Center entrance.

That initial response didn’t last especially long, however.

As viral videos showed, the booing soon melted away to a more patriotic response for the commander-in-chief and his wife.

First, the mixed reaction, with some clearly audible booing:

Will the country ever be united again?

And then the thunderous chants of “USA” to drown out the negative response:

It was a surreal scene more befitting WrestleMania than the Kennedy Center, yet these are the sorts of powerful — sometimes violent — emotions Trump has consistently engendered since first going down that gilded escalator in 2015, announcing his candidacy for president.

In fact, Trump didn’t just face some heat from theater-goers. According to the New York Post, several actors of “Les Mis” boycotted the opening night of the French musical as protest against the president.

Related:
Trump Officially Begins Phasing Out FEMA: 'We're Going to Give Out Less'

Despite the apparent venom from both certain cast members and certain parts of the audience, Trump was seemingly unfazed by it all.

When the Post asked the president how he felt about the actors boycotting the play, Trump made clear he was completely unbothered.

“I couldn’t care less,” Trump responded. “All I do is run the country well.”

Of note, a very well-dressed Trump raised a few eyebrows right before the play, as well — though this was a much more serious, ominous matter.

Trump, while he was departing the White House for the Kennedy Center Wednesday evening, was asked by a reporter about what was going on with a recent evacuation order of nonessential personnel at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

“You’ll have to see,” Trump cryptically responded.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Ex-NBA Star's Contract Terminated After Ugly Brawl with Fans
Trump Officially Begins Phasing Out FEMA: 'We're Going to Give Out Less'
Liberals Are So Desperate, They Can Only Ask 1 Question: 'Where Is Barack Obama?'
GOP Organizing Big Senate Move After LA Riots: Report
Fetterman Spent His Wedding Anniversary at Popular MAGA Spot Without His Wife: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation