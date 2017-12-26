The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trump and Melania Visit the Church Where They Got Married, Get a Special Welcome

By Erin Coates
December 26, 2017 at 3:11pm

Print

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a warm welcome from their fellow church-goers on Sunday.

The Trumps attended the Episcopal Church of Bathesda-by-the-Sea at Palm Beach for a Christmas Eve service held at the church where they were married in 2005.

The congregation gave the couple a standing ovation when they arrived.

Senior Trump Adviser Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a picture of the moment:

TRENDING: Barry Manilow Suggests He May Run Against Trump in 2020, and He Already has a Campaign Slogan

The Trumps were welcomed by Rev. James Harlan, who preached about God’s light and the power of words.

“It is never my custom to use words lightly,” he quoted Nelson Mandela, according to Bizpac Review. “If 27 years in prison have done anything to us, it was to use the silence of solitude to make us understand how precious words are and how real speech is in its impact on the way people live and die.”

The president and first lady spent their day spreading Christmas cheer before attending the church service.

Donald Trump conducted a video teleconference with five deployed U.S. military members to thank them for their service.

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag,” he said, Bizpac Review reported. “Every American heart is thankful and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families.”

Scavino also tweeted an image of the Trumps answering phone calls from nine randomly selected children as they tracked Santa Claus.

RELATED: Trump Thanks the Law Enforcement Protecting Him On Christmas by Reaching into His Own Wallet

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump spreads the meaning of Christmas in his message to America.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” Trump said.

“This Christmas season we celebrate our blessings as Americans and we pray for peace all over the world,” the first lady concluded.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Christmas, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Military, picture, video

By: Erin Coates on December 26, 2017 at 3:11pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Erin Coates

Joe Scarborough, Nikki Haley

‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point [Video]

Erin Coates

Rosie O'Donnell, Franklin Graham

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

Erin Coates

Donald Trump's Presidential Coin

Donald Trump Gave the Presidential Coin a Makeover – And Critics Aren’t Loving It

Michael Bastasch

Alaskan oil rig

With the Stroke of a Pen, Trump Claims Victory in the Decades-Long Battle Over Alaskan Oil

Erin Coates

Cast of The Sound of Music

‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Robert Donachie

The Kennedys and Sen. Elizabeth Warren

A Relative of JFK May Join Elizabeth Warren in Challenging Trump in 2020

Erin Coates

Report: The FBI Admits It Can’t Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

Recently Posted