Trump Shuts Down Migrant Looking to Have Murder Charge Pardoned

President Donald Trump on Friday ridiculed a member of a migrant caravan who wants to enter the U.S. to get a fresh start after being found guilty of attempted murder.

During the week, a Fox News interview showed a man named Jose, who was walking with the migrants, explaining through a translator why he left Honduras.

One migrant caravan member admits he’s been deported and convicted of attempted murder in the U.S. – he’s planning to reenter and request a pardon for his felony | @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/n8jFhKV0Sf — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 28, 2018

“In my country, Honduras, I got in trouble,” Jose said to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins, according to the translator. The migrant added that he committed a third degree felony.

He then outlined what it was: “Attempted murder.”

During a Thursday rally in Columbia, Missouri, Trump used that anecdote to highlight the difference between his stance and Democrats’ on immigration.

He referenced Sen. Claire McCaskill, who faces Republican challenger Josh Hawley on Tuesday.

“Claire McCaskill voted no on Kate’s law. She voted no on enhanced vetting for refugees. Just let them come in folks. Let them come in,” Trump said, according to a video of the rally.

“Did you see the guy today they interviewed him. … they said well, what do you want? Well, I want a pardon.”

Trump re-framed the scene for dramatic effect as he spoke.

“The woman. She’s like this reporter I guess, and innocent, nice. ‘Oh, you want a pardon? What did you do? What did you do? What’d you do?’” Trump said. “Murder. Murder, homicide, something. What did you do? ‘Murder.'”

Stay informed and on top of the news. Read the latest from CNS News. https://t.co/i2ip3jGEyu — CNSNews.com (@cnsnews) November 2, 2018

Trump said this was the kind of person prevalent throughout the caravan.

“Did you see these? Did you see how tough these young men, mostly young men, strong tough, what they did to the police, the Mexican police and breaking through the border, what they did, what they did to the Mexican military in breaking through the border?” Trump said.

“These are tough people. These are not angels, these are not little angels. These are tough people and we’re not letting them into our country,” he said.

“They’re not coming in, and you take a look at the scene where thousands and thousands of people are marching, and then you hear that Democrats want to have open borders and they want to invite caravan after caravan into our country, overwhelming your schools, your hospitals and your communities,” he said.

“Remember that Claire McCaskill voted in favor of deadly sanctuary cities. We don’t want sanctuary, so don’t listen to what she says, just look at how she votes,” Trump said.

During his rally, Trump said he is overcoming adversity.

“We’re doing great anyway, considering we have the worst immigration laws in the history of the world, the dumbest laws, laws that make no sense on illegal immigration, but we’re doing well anyway,” Trump said.

“We’re taking thousands and thousands of MS-13 gang members and we’re throwing them the hell out of the country.”

