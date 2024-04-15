Trump Could Miss Barron's High School Graduation as Trial Kicks In
Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles could cost him the opportunity to attend a family milestone.
The Republican presidential candidate’s New York trial is set to coincide with the May 17 high school graduation of Barron Trump, his youngest son, according to Business Insider.
Trump’s attorneys have filed a request with the court to avoid scheduling proceedings on that date.
However, Trump indicated that he wasn’t expecting Judge Juan Merchan to grant the request while speaking after Monday’s jury selection proceedings.
“As you know, my son is graduating from high school, and it looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son, who has worked very, very hard,” Trump said.
OUTRAGEOUS: President Trump, speaking outside the courtroom at his New York trial, says the judge will not allow him to attend his son’s HS graduation.
“It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” pic.twitter.com/KuVz6tewTq
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2024
“He was looking forward, for years, to that graduation with his mother and father there, and it looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam,” he continued.
Merchan claimed that he would evaluate Trump’s request to attend his son’s graduation on the basis of the trial’s progress.
The defense asked for Friday May 17 off so Trump can attend Barron Trump’s high school graduation and Friday June 3 off to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son’s graduation.
Merchan: “I cannot rule on those dates at this time,” He says it will depend on how the…
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 15, 2024
“It depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial,” the judge said during the jury selection.
Attending Barron’s graduation wasn’t the only request Merchan addressed.
The judge outright denied a request of Trump to attend an April 25 Supreme Court hearing in which his attorneys will argue he possess presidential immunity from federal charges brought about by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.
The New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial said that Trump cannot attend arguments at the Supreme Court next week over presidential immunity. https://t.co/Gjy8Vb05UG
— The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2024
Trump faces 34 felony charges in the New York case, brought about by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The Republican currently faces four different criminal trials, according to the Associated Press.
It’s unclear if any of the cases will be adjudicated before the November presidential election.
Barron Trump is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy, a private school eight miles away from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.