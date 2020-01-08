SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump: Missiles Fired at US Forces Paid for by Obama Administration Funds

×
By Joe Setyon
Published January 8, 2020 at 9:57am
Print

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that funding for the missiles fired at military bases in Iraq on Tuesday night was “made available” by the Obama administration.

Trump’s comments at the White House came one day after Iran fired roughly 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq.

Eleven of them hit the Ain al-Asad Air Base and Erbil military base, which house U.S. troops, Fox News reported.

A U.S. military spokesman for Central Command said four of the missiles missed their targets.

According to Trump, the missiles fired at the bases were funded by money the Obama administration allowed Iran to obtain.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Posts Video That Proclaims the US Is 'Not Very Good at Anything' Except War

“The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said.

The president was referring to the Obama administration-negotiated Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Trump withdrew from in 2018.

Do you think the Obama administration is to blame for the Iranian attack Tuesday night?

The JCPOA, which included five other countries in addition to the U.S. and Iran, permitted between $100 billion and $150 billion in overseas Iranian assets to be unfrozen.

In 2016, the Obama administration also allowed $1.7 billion in cash to be flown to the Iranian regime.

“The very defective JCPOA expires shortly, anyway, and gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout,” Trump said, as CNN reported.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” he added.

“We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” the president said.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Rushes To Defend Iran from Trump's Supposed 'Economic Warfare'

Trump noted that there were no casualties from the Iranian missile attacks.

“The American people should be extremely grateful and happy” that no one was harmed, he said.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” Trump said.

“To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve,” the president added. “One of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Audience of 'The View' Literally Cheers White Supremacist Because He's Anti-Trump
Stock Markets Jump to All-Time High After Trump's Iran Address
Trump: Missiles Fired at US Forces Paid for by Obama Administration Funds
Secret Service 'Aware' of Comedian George Lopez's Comment About Trump Bounty
Franklin Graham Issues Fiery Rebuttal to Christianity Today Invoking His Father in Call for Trump's Removal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×