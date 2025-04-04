Trump Mocks China's Tariff Response as 'The One Thing They Cannot Afford to Do'

China has made a tactical error in the multi-dimensional chess game of the global tariff wars, according to President Donald Trump.

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” Trump posted Friday on Truth Social in his characteristic all-caps style.

Trump’s post came after China imposed a 34 percent tariff on all U.S. imports, according to NBC News.

On Wednesday, Trump had imposed a 34 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

Because some imports from China were already covered by a 20 percent tariff, the combined tariff on some products from China went up to 54 percent.

China’s Ministry of Finance said the tariff “does not comply with international trade rules, seriously harms China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical act of unilateral bullying.”

China’s tariff on American products will take effect April 10, one day after Trump’s tariff on China takes effect.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said tariffs are only one part of the trade picture.

“This is the reordering of fair trade. It’s about those nontariff trade barriers. That’s what we are addressing. I expect most countries to start to really examine their trade policy towards the United States of America and stop picking on us,” he said, according to Newsweek.

In a comment posted on the White House website, Steel Manufacturers Association President Philip Bell said the tariffs will help create American jobs.

“President Trump is a champion of the domestic steel industry, and his America First Trade Policy is designed to fight the unfair trade that has harmed American workers and weakened manufacturing in the United States. The recently reinvigorated 232 steel tariffs have already started creating American jobs and bolstering the domestic steel industry,” he said.

“President Trump is working to turn America into a manufacturing powerhouse and the steel tariffs are driving that movement,” he said.

“The domestic steel market is stronger when other nations are forced to compete on a level playing field. On a level playing field, American workers can outcompete anyone,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing working with President Trump and his administration to ensure a level playing field for Americans and a robust domestic steel industry that strengthens our national, economic, and energy security,” he said.

Trump also noted Friday that some nations are responding to tariffs by seeking to develop new partnerships.

“Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S.,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I thanked him on behalf of our Country, and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future,” Trump posted.

Trump had said Vietnam would face a 46 percent tariff, according to Bloomberg.

