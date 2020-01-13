SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Mocks Cory Booker as He Exits 2020 Race: 'I Was Sooo Concerned'

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9, 2020.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9, 2020. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published January 13, 2020 at 1:26pm
Print

President Donald Trump took a shot at Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on Monday after the Democrat announced he was suspending his presidential campaign.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” Booker said in an email to supporters, according to NBC News.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” he told supporters.

The senator cited lack of campaign funds and his failure to qualify for the next Democratic presidential primary debate as reasons for his decision to exit the race.

TRENDING: News Cameraman Fired After Posting Meme Critical of Ilhan Omar Is Now Suing

“I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year,” Booker said.

Do you believe Trump will be re-elected in November?

Trump responded to the news, tweeting, “Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race.”

“Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!” the president added.

Last July, Booker stated at times he wants to punch Trump.

“My testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is, if I did that,” the 50-year-old lawmaker told Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night.”

Booker also called the 73-year-old president a “physically weak specimen.”

RELATED: Cory Booker Drops Out of 2020 Race, Says Impeachment Is Partially To Blame

After making fun of the president’s physical ability, the former Stanford University football player said he didn’t want to engage in Trump’s bullying tactics.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Booker with 1.8 percent support among the primary candidates nationally.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the frontrunner with 29.3 percent backing, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 20.3 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 14.8 percent support, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7.5 percent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Mocks Cory Booker as He Exits 2020 Race: 'I Was Sooo Concerned'
Kanye West Headlining Stadium Event Aimed at Igniting National Spiritual Awakening
Report: US Cancer Death Rate Sees Largest Single-Year Drop in History
GOP Rep. Introduces Bill To Censure Nancy Pelosi for Not Sending Impeachment to Senate
DeSoto: Dems Try To Snatch Defeat from Victory with Iran War Powers Resolution Against Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×