Former President Donald Trump released a statement via Truth Social after news broke that the monarch of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Trump wrote, “Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.”

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” he added.

“However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

“What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!” The former president continued.

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people.”

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care,” Trump wrote.

The Queen’s death was announced by the Royal Family on Thursday.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022



Trump’s statement followed less than an hour after the statement was released.







The Queen and President Trump met in 2019 during a three-day diplomatic visit to London that saw the Queen reflect on her previous visits with American leaders and offer a toast to the then-President.

According to Business Insider, Trump told Laura Ingraham in a 2019 interview that he and the queen had “automatic chemistry.”

Trump explained, “The meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling. It’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

He followed his initial statement on Truth Social with an affirmation to the newly named King Charles III and wrote, “King Charles III, who I have gotten to know well, will be a Great and Wonderful King.”

“He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World. He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III,” Trump added.

