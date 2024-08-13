Trump-Musk Interview Shatters Viewership Milestones with Numbers the Mainstream Media Could Only Dream Of

Monday evening on the social media platform X, former President Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk made history.

Meanwhile, some of the darkest forces ever to stalk the planet tried in vain to stop them.

According to Musk, his wide-ranging conversation with Trump on X’s radio-like “Spaces” feature had already achieved stratospheric viewership numbers by early Tuesday morning.

“Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion,” Musk wrote.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Musk delivered that update at 2:43 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Thus, by the end of the day the conversation’s reach could soar well into the billions.

In fact, Musk had predicted as much only two hours earlier.

“It will blow up even more tomorrow,” he wrote.

It will blow up even more tomorrow https://t.co/2Co49tzce5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

And that forecast came on the heels of a prediction that the establishment media’s hostility would further amplify the conversation.

“Almost all of legacy media will trash the Trump conversation, thus driving total listeners probably past 200+ million,” Musk wrote.

Almost all of legacy media will trash the Trump conversation, thus driving total listeners probably past 200+ million 😂 https://t.co/44Mhr2hkAu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

All things considered, the Trump-Musk conversation, which lasted for more than two hours, represented one of the greatest victories for freedom and the will of the people over hyper-authoritarian elitism in recent memory.

Earlier in the day, tyrannical European Union bureaucrat Thierry Breton sent Musk a letter that one must read to believe. In sum, Breton warned Musk to take “all proportionate and effective mitigation measures” against “the amplification of harmful content.”

In other words, Breton wanted Musk to censor Trump. Veterans of World War II in Europe, convinced that they were fighting for freedom, must be spinning in their graves.

In any event, Musk delivered a very vulgar yet hearteningly American reply.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language — directed toward a European bureaucrat more repulsive and tyrannical than King George III — which may offend some readers.

To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible! https://t.co/jL0GDW5QUx pic.twitter.com/XhUxCSGFNP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

Then, with the Trump-Musk conversation about to begin, X suffered a serious cyberattack that denied millions of users access.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk wrote.

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Eventually, X managed to fend off the attack, and the conversation went on as scheduled, breaking records along the way.

Indeed, the Trump-Musk “Spaces” event felt so historic that Monday’s other enormous events got lost in the shuffle.

For instance, earlier in the day Trump posted on X for the first time in nearly a year. And his account received more than 200 million impressions.

Collin Rugg of Trending Politics called it a “Legendary day.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

JUST IN: The Donald Trump and Elon Musk X Space has concluded, with the two speaking to each other for over 2 hours. Here is what happened today on X: – Trump & Elon had over 1,000,000 listeners live during the entire Space. – Trump posted on X for the first time since,… pic.twitter.com/5g5R5jzXXl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

Indeed, the diabolical actors inside the establishment media — propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, the globalist deep state and their like-minded fellow tyrants in NATO governments — must know that their days of deception will soon come to an end.

And the members of that powerful cabal rank among the worst people who have ever lived. At least the Nazis and Communists of the 20th century had the decency to admit that they despised human freedom. The tyrants of the 21st century censor and terrorize their own people in the name of what they call “democracy.”

But the people have had enough. And many of them have drawn inspiration from their freedom-loving ancestors.

In fact, some who listened to the Trump-Musk conversation felt as if they had ventured back to a simpler time.

During the Trump-Musk event, an old black-and-white photo of a family gathered around a radio began circulating on X.

“[Q]uiet now children, president Trump is coming on,” one user wrote as a kind of caption for the photo.

“We actually did this tonight,” Jack Posobiec of Human Events replied.

We actually did this tonight https://t.co/QWNg6Ugxya — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 13, 2024

In short, the tyrants in the establishment media and elsewhere had a bad day. And the viewership numbers prove it.

