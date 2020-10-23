President Donald Trump went on the offensive during Thursday night’s presidential debate.

During the debate, Trump blasted the Biden family for allegedly raking in millions off the Biden name.

Trump likened the Biden family to a bunch of vacuum cleaners sucking up money wherever they go.

“His son, his brother and his other brother are getting rich. They’re like a vacuum cleaner, they’re sucking up money,” Trump said.

The president was then cut off by the debate’s moderator, Kristen Welker.

Various popular voices on social media reacted to the president’s comments.

The Biden family is a vacuum cleaner. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020

“The Biden family is a vacuum cleaner,” renowned conservative actor James Woods tweeted out minutes after the exchange.

President @realDonaldTrump just likened the Biden family to a vacuum cleaner, sucking up money from foreign countries for their gain. #Debates2020 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 23, 2020

“President @realDonaldTrump just likened the Biden family to a vacuum cleaner, sucking up money from foreign countries for their gain. #Debates2020,” conservative activist Scott Presler wrote.

"He (@JoeBiden) is the VP and his son, his brother and the other brother are getting rich, they are like a vacuum cleaner sucking it up all over" President @realDonaldTrump #Debate2020 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) October 23, 2020

“‘He (@JoeBiden) is the VP and his son, his brother and the other brother are getting rich, they are like a vacuum cleaner sucking it up all over’ President @realDonaldTrump #Debate2020,” conservative political speaker Paris Dennard tweeted.

The attack from Trump came after the president brought up a recently released New York Post story regarding emails allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Those emails reportedly show that Hunter introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to an executive from a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma.

This was shortly before the controversial firing of a prosecutor who had opened an investigation into the firm, according to the report.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together,” one email reads.

“It’s realty an honor and pleasure.”

