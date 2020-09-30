Login
Trump Nails Chris Wallace in First 10 Minutes: 'I Guess I’m Debating You, Not' Biden

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 29, 2020 at 7:42pm
President Donald Trump turned his attention from 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, hitting out at moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News for alleged over-involvement in the night’s debate.

The explosive interaction came as Wallace pressed Trump with regard to his proposed alternative to the Affordable Care Act signed into law by former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2010.

Trump repeatedly interrupted the moderator as the line of questioning was pursued, suggesting claims his administration and wider Republican coalition had no health care plan to enact if promises to repeal the legislation are kept.

“Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate and I’d like you to let me ask my question,” Wallace said.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him,” the president responded, before moving on to respond to the question at hand.

According to Fox News, Wallace voiced hopes he might be as “invisible as possible” throughout the course of the debate in the days leading up to the event.

Do you think Chris Wallace was a good debate moderator?

“I’m trying to get them to engage, to focus on the key issue to give people at home a sense of why they want to vote for one versus the other,” Wallace said.

“If I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate, who was the moderator?'”

Political figures and pundits on both sides of the aisle were quick to declare Wallace had failed to live up to that standard Tuesday night, even before that interaction.

“Chris Wallace is supposed to be invisible. He isn’t,” said Richard Grenell, former acting director of the United States National Intelligence for the Trump administration. “He’s off to a terrible start.”

Conservative talk radio host Mark Simone similarly suggested Wallace’s claims of invisibility had fast become the “biggest lie of the debate.”

Across the aisle, however, left-leaning CNN host Soledad O’Brien voiced concern that Wallace was struggling to get a handle on the candidates and protect the structure of the debate, regardless of widespread opinions he had been too involved in the debate.

“Chris Wallace failing at his job as a moderator. Just a mess. And we’re 13 mins in.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, having joined the outlet as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018. He regularly co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
