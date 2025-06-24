Share
News
Anderson Cooper attends a conversation with Barry Diller at 92NY on May 20, 2025, in New York City.
Anderson Cooper attends a conversation with Barry Diller at 92NY on May 20, 2025, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

Trump Names 3 Mainstream Media 'Sleazebags' Working 'Especially Hard' to Push 'Falsehood' Regarding Iran Strike

 By Randy DeSoto  June 24, 2025 at 3:45am
Share

President Donald Trump called out three people in the legacy media for seeking to downplay the success of the U.S. military’s strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities: CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, and ABC News’ Jonathan Karl.

“The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!’” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

“Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of ‘Con’cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News,” he continued.

“It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!” the president concluded.

Trump also stated in an earlier post, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

Do you believe that the Iranian nuclear sites were totally destroyed?

It is not clear what reporting by Cooper angered the president.

A CNN story published on Monday quoted the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency stating that it was too early to tell whether the bunker busting bombs caused internal damage to the underground facility at Fordow.

“Of course, one cannot exclude (the possibility) that there is significant damage there,” Rafael Grossi told the outlet.

Related:
Watch: Anderson Cooper and His Crew Evacuated to Bomb Shelter During Live Broadcast

NBC News, which is owned by Comcast, reported, “Earlier today, satellite imagery capture by Planet Labs PBC showed damage to the Fordo nuclear site. An analysis by The Associated Press found some damage to the site, but the extent was not immediately clear. An Iranian MP disputed Trump’s claim that the site was ‘obliterated,’ saying it had not been seriously damaged.”

Finally, Karl told ABC’s “The View” on Monday that “we don’t really know the full effect” of the strikes.

He then pointed out that Trump described the sites as “completely obliterated,” while Vice President J.D. Vance indicated during an ABC News interview Sunday that they were “severely damaged.”

Karl, citing a New York Times article, asked Vance if Trump could say definitively that the Fordow facility had been completely destroyed.

“What we know is we’ve set their nuclear program back substantially,” Vance answered.

“Jon, I don’t want to get into very sensitive intelligence about what we know, but I feel extremely confident, and I can say to the American people with great confidence, that they are much further away from a nuclear program today than they were 24 hours ago,” he continued.

“We feel very confident that the Fordow facility was substantially set back and that was our goal.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Names 3 Mainstream Media 'Sleazebags' Working 'Especially Hard' to Push 'Falsehood' Regarding Iran Strike
Watch: Anderson Cooper and His Crew Evacuated to Bomb Shelter During Live Broadcast
Deep Dive: Over 30 Times US Presidents Used Military Force Without a Declaration of War
Deep Dive: Here's What's in Congress' Version of the 'Big Beautiful Bill'
End Times? What Israel's Decisive Strike Against Iran Could Mean
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation