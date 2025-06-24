Trump Names 3 Mainstream Media 'Sleazebags' Working 'Especially Hard' to Push 'Falsehood' Regarding Iran Strike

President Donald Trump called out three people in the legacy media for seeking to downplay the success of the U.S. military’s strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities: CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, and ABC News’ Jonathan Karl.

“The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!’” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

“Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of ‘Con’cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News,” he continued.

“It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!” the president concluded.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.23.25 02:10 PM EST pic.twitter.com/0edCdYvSqc — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 23, 2025

Trump also stated in an earlier post, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.22.25 09:55 PM EST Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 23, 2025

Do you believe that the Iranian nuclear sites were totally destroyed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (7 Votes) No: 22% (2 Votes)

It is not clear what reporting by Cooper angered the president.

A CNN story published on Monday quoted the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency stating that it was too early to tell whether the bunker busting bombs caused internal damage to the underground facility at Fordow.

“Of course, one cannot exclude (the possibility) that there is significant damage there,” Rafael Grossi told the outlet.

Satellite images indicate severe damage to Fordow, but doubts remain https://t.co/2sdEMLL4RA https://t.co/2sdEMLL4RA — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2025

NBC News, which is owned by Comcast, reported, “Earlier today, satellite imagery capture by Planet Labs PBC showed damage to the Fordo nuclear site. An analysis by The Associated Press found some damage to the site, but the extent was not immediately clear. An Iranian MP disputed Trump’s claim that the site was ‘obliterated,’ saying it had not been seriously damaged.”

Finally, Karl told ABC’s “The View” on Monday that “we don’t really know the full effect” of the strikes.

“This has been in the works for a long time.” @ABC News’ @jonkarl takes us inside Pres. Trump’s decision to strike Iran over the weekend and the impact of bombing the country’s key nuclear sites. “What changed here is the opportunity and the belief that the Iranians were weak.” pic.twitter.com/Pygbv10eNT — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2025

He then pointed out that Trump described the sites as “completely obliterated,” while Vice President J.D. Vance indicated during an ABC News interview Sunday that they were “severely damaged.”

Karl, citing a New York Times article, asked Vance if Trump could say definitively that the Fordow facility had been completely destroyed.

ABC’s Jon Karl Plays Word Games Over Over Trump’s Iran’s Nuclear Site Strike “Well, Jon, severely damaged versus obliterated, I’m not sure what the difference is. Again, Jon, I don’t want to get into very sensitive intelligence about what we know, but I feel extremely confident,… pic.twitter.com/zvLPZ5jNDI — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 22, 2025

“What we know is we’ve set their nuclear program back substantially,” Vance answered.

“Jon, I don’t want to get into very sensitive intelligence about what we know, but I feel extremely confident, and I can say to the American people with great confidence, that they are much further away from a nuclear program today than they were 24 hours ago,” he continued.

“We feel very confident that the Fordow facility was substantially set back and that was our goal.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.