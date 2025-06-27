Trump and Netanyahu's Peace Plan Is Out, And Every US President Would Have Killed for This Deal: Report

A Thursday report from Israeli media leaked potential details of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between the Jewish state and the ruling authorities in Gaza — and if it happens, President Donald Trump will have accomplished what every president since Jimmy Carter has been dreaming of.

The question now is, can he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pull it off?

The plan was reported by Israel Hayom on Thursday and discussed a series of “fundamental principles” that both Trump and Netanyahu agreed to in regards to resolving the conflict that started with the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attacks.

The call between Trump and Bibi, which happened in the wake of America’s successful attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, also included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

The source said that all participants were experiencing “euphoria” over the results of the attack then turned to the situation in Gaza.

There were five points laid out by the two parties. As per Israel Hayom:

Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks, ending conditions will encompass four Arab nations (including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates) to administer the Gaza Strip, replacing the murderous Hamas terrorist organization. The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom. Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration. Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships. Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the “two states” concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms. The United States will acknowledge limited Israeli sovereignty implementation in Judea and Samaria.

To say this would be huge is an understatement — and it is, apparently, something spurred on by the Trump administration.

“Concurrently, two diplomatic sources informed Israel Hayom about substantial American presidential pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to conclude the Strip operations,” the outlet reported, noting that this pressure had begun before Israel’s or the United States’ strikes on Iran.

The plan seems to have survived the contretemps between Trump and Netanyahu over the ceasefire snafu earlier in the week, with both sides apparently still loving the plan.

Now, it’s worth noting that, all things considered, there are three things for conservatives to love here and three things to be ambivalent about.

First, the biggest victory: either the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, or both administering Gaza. Quite frankly, this is the only way forward if Israel isn’t to maintain a permanent presence in the strip; Gaza has had self-determination since 2006 and has failed spectacularly at it. Hamas continued to run the territory as if it were an attack vessel docked right of the Israeli coast, which just happened to have a mostly civilian passenger load: They could attack Israel then hide behind the mostly innocent as cover. The UAE and Egypt — stable governments both, neither of which want trouble there — would ensure that doesn’t happen going forward.

Second, other countries accepting Gazan emigration is also a big win if it happens. The fact is, it’ll take a not inconsiderable amount of time and money to rebuild what Hamas’ error hath wrought. This would allow those who don’t have a life to go back to to start afresh in a new country.

Finally, expanding the Abraham Accords is a massive win; it’s something that needs no explanation, particularly if it involves Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Now, for three things conservatives shouldn’t like:

First, the two-state concept is over 30 years old at this point. In those 30 years, things haven’t gotten better; in fact, they’ve deteriorated. Even if the UAE and Egypt are administering Gaza — the most troublesome part of the proposed Palestinian state — in theoretical perpetuity, this is ostensibly rewarding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for murderous terrorism and/or lazy indifference to that terrorism.

Second, acknowledging just limited sovereignty for the Israeli government in Judea and Samaria — more commonly referred to as the West Bank — is to fail to acknowledge how those territories came to be in Israel’s possession: Namely, Arab states attacked Israel during the Six-Day War and were repelled from the territory, instead. If Israel wishes to retain sovereignty, it should.

And finally under the gripes category: While an end to the war is an end to the war, the fact remains that Hamas isn’t fully eliminated; its leaders have simply been exiled. Given the geopolitical atmosphere, there’s nothing to say these murderous thugs won’t return.

However, as the Rolling Stones once noted, you can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find that you get what you need. If this is what it takes to make a deal, it’s what it takes to make a deal. It’s what Carter, Clinton, George W. Bush and others have tried to effectuate — and failed at doing.

It’s a real framework that can deliver real results. The question is, how completely can it be implemented?

