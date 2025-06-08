Share
News
DHS police arrest an individual outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025.
DHS police arrest an individual outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Trump Does Newsom's Job for Him, Sends Troops to LA to Face Off with Anti-ICE Rioters

 By Michael Austin  June 8, 2025 at 2:11pm
Share

President Donald Trump activated the National Guard to quell riots against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting operations in Los Angeles, California.

Trump accused California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass on Saturday of failing to maintain order in the city as federal immigration agents clashed with rioters for two consecutive days.

“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump indeed signed a memo sending 2,000 members of the National Guard to Los Angeles, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, per The New York Times.

“In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens,” she remarked.

Leavitt revealed that protesters interfering with immigration enforcement can expect to be arrested.

Do you support President Trump's decision to step in?

“The Trump administration has a zero-tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs,” she continued.

“These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice.”

ICE is currently trying to arrest 3,000 illegal aliens per day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Trump DHS Unmasks Migrant Child Sponsors as Smugglers, Abusers
The Trump Effect Hits Blue Cities: Urban Murder Rates Plummet Across the Country
'I'm Not Participating': Kash Patel Learned About Trump-Musk Feud Escalation on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Democrats Took the Bait: Theory Suggests Hegseth Trapped Dems with Harvey Milk Move
Trump Does Newsom's Job for Him, Sends Troops to LA to Face Off with Anti-ICE Rioters
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation