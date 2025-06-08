Trump Does Newsom's Job for Him, Sends Troops to LA to Face Off with Anti-ICE Rioters

President Donald Trump activated the National Guard to quell riots against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting operations in Los Angeles, California.

Trump accused California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass on Saturday of failing to maintain order in the city as federal immigration agents clashed with rioters for two consecutive days.

“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump indeed signed a memo sending 2,000 members of the National Guard to Los Angeles, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, per The New York Times.

“In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens,” she remarked.

Leavitt revealed that protesters interfering with immigration enforcement can expect to be arrested.

“The Trump administration has a zero-tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs,” she continued.

“These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice.”

ICE is currently trying to arrest 3,000 illegal aliens per day.

