Trump Doubles Down on Democrats: No Border Wall, No DACA

President Donald Trump made it clear Friday there will not be a deal concerning those in the U.S. under the Deferred Actions For Childhood Arrivals that does not also involve erecting a border wall.

Trump tweeted, “Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border.”

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

He added there must also be an “END to horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration…We must protect our Country at all cost!”

The Trump administration announced in September it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The president gave Congress six months to address the legal status of the approximately 800,000 individuals registered in the program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement issued last week,”There are bipartisan discussions in the Senate, involving the administration, about improving border security, interior enforcement and reforming important parts of our broken immigration system, including addressing the unlawfully established Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.”

“If negotiators reach an agreement on these matters by the end of January, I will bring it to the Senate floor for a free-standing vote,” he added, according to CNN.

Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake indicated in a tweet after he voted for the tax reform bill that he had received assurance from leadership there would be a vote on DACA in January.

Bipartisan #DACA bill will be on the Senate floor in January. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 20, 2017

He tweeted on Friday there is a deal to be made that addresses Trump’s concerns.

We can fix DACA in a way that beefs up border security, stops chain migration for the DREAMers, and addresses the unfairness of the diversity lottery. If POTUS wants to protect these kids, we want to help him keep that promise. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 29, 2017

CNN reported that McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan will meet with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the White House with chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday and work on a DACA deal as part of negotiations to avert a government shutdown.

Congress left town for the Christmas holiday after voting to fund the federal government through Jan. 19.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesman, responded to Trump’s tweet by stating Democrats are “not going to negotiate through the press and look forward to a serious negotiation at Wednesday’s meeting when we come back.”

Ryan urged Trump in September not to terminate DACA, saying it was a matter that Congress should address.

Eight prototypes of Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” were completed in October near the California-Mexico border. Each is 30 feet high. Four are made of concrete, while the four others incorporate concrete among other construction materials.

Just a few media outlets here here for border wall prototype announcement pic.twitter.com/92QNaQMZIV — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) October 26, 2017

The prototypes will be tested over a 30- to 60-day period, with the findings ultimately reported to the president.

