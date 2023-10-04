Trump to Be Nominated to Replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House

Former President Donald Trump is being floated as a candidate for speaker of the House after Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California was forced out of the position on Tuesday.

McCarthy was ousted following an effort by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to take him down. Seven other Republicans and 210 Democrats joined Gaetz in the historic vote to boot him.

Gaetz argued that unseating McCarthy was key to reining in the country’s spending and that Americans were being “screwed” by him.

.@SpeakerMcCarthy never intended to move onto single-subject appropriations bills until we FORCED him to! His plan was always another continuing resolution.#MotionToVacate pic.twitter.com/VwheW2dOnC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 3, 2023

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will act as interim speaker until a permanent candidate is chosen to replace McCarthy.

Given that there is no language in the U.S. Constitution that requires the speaker to be a sitting member of the House, Trump’s name was immediately floated by numerous Republicans.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas announced that he would officially nominate the former president for the position.

Would Trump make a good speaker of the House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (1805 Votes) No: 7% (142 Votes)

“This week, when the U.S. House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Nehls said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again.”

Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker. I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 3, 2023

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Trump is the only candidate she is currently supporting for the speakership.

“He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police,” she posted on X.

“He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 4, 2023

Fox News host Sean Hannity reported on Tuesday night that Trump is “open” to the idea of taking the helm in the House “in the short term, if necessary.”

HANNITY: “Sources telling me… that some House Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next Speaker and I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party.. if needed” pic.twitter.com/6g8IZ0ZuWy — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 4, 2023

Hannity asked Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio about the possibility.

Jordan said he would support Trump for speaker but that he would rather see him re-elected as president next fall.

Sean Hannity says Donald Trump has been contacted about possibly being an “interim Speaker of the House” and asks Congressman Jim Jordan if that is a reality. pic.twitter.com/Gy86UjDnRI — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 4, 2023

Gaetz nominated Trump and a number of his House colleagues for speaker during the marathon session that saw the eventual election of McCarthy in January.

McCarthy has ruled out another bid for the speakership.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.