President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he’d nominated singer Lee Greenwood’s wife, Kimberly, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Barbados.

The official White House website posted various nominations, including hers, with details of the assignments.

“Kimberly Greenwood, of Tennessee, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Barbados,” it read.

“And to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Her nomination now heads to the Senate for a vote, where she must receive a majority to be confirmed.

Kimberly posted a picture on social media with her husband and the president, thanking the commander-in-chief for the nomination, according to the Associated Press.

“Mr. President, thank you for believing in me and entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity to serve,” she wrote.

Other than “The Star-Spangled Banner,” is “God Bless the USA” the most patriotic song in American history? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (16 Votes) No: 6% (1 Votes)

Greenwood, known for his patriotic song “God Bless the USA,” has been an ardent supporter of Trump, appearing at MAGA campaign rallies and official events.

Greenwood’s famous track has become an anthem among conservatives and was highly popularized in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The artist said he’d already performed the song over 5,000 times by 2013, according to an article from the Houston Press.

Due to his grueling touring schedule and personal appearance calendar, he was given multiple opportunities to sing the song almost everywhere he went.

“I toured about 250 days a year the first ten years on the road and now about 100 days a year,” he recalled. “I sang it every night and sometimes twice a day. I’m guessing I’ve sung it at least 5,000 times.”

He also shared a brief history of how the song came into being.

“I wrote ‘God Bless the USA’ in my bus in 1983 going between gigs,” he said. “I was touring 300 days a year those first few years. It was difficult to get to sleep after a show, so I usually stayed up several hours and slept until noon to rest my voice.”

“We had an electric piano mounted on the wall on hinges to save space that I would play and write songs with as we rolled down the highway,” he added. “I could record anything I played.”

Greenwood reportedly performed the song at the 1984 Republican National Convention with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in attendance.

He would go on to perform it again at Trump campaign rallies, the GOP midterm convention, and at a 9/11 memorial gathering to honor the 25th anniversary.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.