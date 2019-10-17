SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Nominates Sarah Sanders for a Position on the Fulbright Scholarship Board

Sarah SandersSteven Ferdman / Getty ImagesFOX News Contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders visit "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on September 17, 2019 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published October 17, 2019 at 1:22pm
Print

President Donald Trump has nominated former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to serve on the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

The president’s intent to appoint Sanders to the board “for the remainder of a three-year term expiring September 22, 2022” was announced by the White House on Wednesday.

Sanders expressed her gratitude for the nomination in a tweet on Wednesday night.

“Grateful to @realDonaldTrump to be named to the @fullbrightboard – established by the late U.S. Senator from my home state of Arkansas,” she tweeted.

Sanders served as the White House press secretary for nearly two years after replacing Sean Spicer in July 2017.

She left the Trump administration in June on good terms with the president before joining Fox News as a contributor in September.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” the former White House press secretary said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

Do you think Sarah Sanders will run for governor?

Rumors have been circling about Sanders’ potential plans to run for governor of Arkansas, The Daily Caller reported.

Trump has already said she would do a great job as governor.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted in June.

RELATED: Leaked Memo Shows Democratic Party Advising Candidates on Using Impeachment for Political Gain

Sanders also has a book set to be released in the fall of 2020, just in time for the presidential election, according to a news release from Sanders’ publisher, St. Martin’s Press.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in a statement.

Former Trump administration official Heather Nauert also serves on the Fulbright board.

Nauert served as acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs as well as the State Department spokeswoman from 2017 to 2019.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Story Editor
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Tom Arnold Hints at Trump Assassination with JFK Comment
White House Angers Opponents by Announcing G-7 Summit Will Be Held at His Resort, Climate Change Not on Agenda
Trump Nominates Sarah Sanders for a Position on the Fulbright Scholarship Board
Democratic Candidates Fight Over Big Tech and Trump's Tweets During Debate
More Undercover CNN Footage Emerges, Appears To Show Network Picking Favorites Among Democratic Field
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×