Trump Nominates Sarah Sanders for a Position on the Fulbright Scholarship Board

President Donald Trump has nominated former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to serve on the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

The president’s intent to appoint Sanders to the board “for the remainder of a three-year term expiring September 22, 2022” was announced by the White House on Wednesday.

Sanders expressed her gratitude for the nomination in a tweet on Wednesday night.

“Grateful to @realDonaldTrump to be named to the @fullbrightboard – established by the late U.S. Senator from my home state of Arkansas,” she tweeted.

Sanders served as the White House press secretary for nearly two years after replacing Sean Spicer in July 2017.

She left the Trump administration in June on good terms with the president before joining Fox News as a contributor in September.

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” the former White House press secretary said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

Rumors have been circling about Sanders’ potential plans to run for governor of Arkansas, The Daily Caller reported.

Trump has already said she would do a great job as governor.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted in June.

Sanders also has a book set to be released in the fall of 2020, just in time for the presidential election, according to a news release from Sanders’ publisher, St. Martin’s Press.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in a statement.

Former Trump administration official Heather Nauert also serves on the Fulbright board.

Nauert served as acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs as well as the State Department spokeswoman from 2017 to 2019.

