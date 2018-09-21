Trump on North Korea: Before I Came in, We Were Headed for War. Now Things Are Getting Better and Better

President Donald Trump claimed the victory over the United States’ previously antagonistic relationship with North Korea in a speech on Thursday evening.

While speaking at a Republican rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, the president touched on some of the progress that has been made with the formerly threatening dictatorship of North Korea.

In addition to the summit that was attended by North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un and Trump, where they made progress on their negotiations to denuclearize the country, Kim has also sent home the remains of several fallen United States military members.

“We’ve also just identified the first remains of our fallen warriors from North Korea,” the president said. “These incredible heroes can now lay at rest in American soil. Lot of progress being made on North Korea. Lot of progress.”

Trump also talked about the state of relations with North Korea before he came into office, and the strides that the country has made in ceasing their menacing missile tests that once terrorized their neighbors.

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

“Do you remember before I came in, it looked like we were going to war with North Korea, now we’ve made a lot of progress. Relationships are getting better and better,” he said.

“And there’s no testing of missiles and rockets over Japan. We’re doing well and we’re getting our remains back very important. We believe no American should be left behind.”

Do you think the president is succeeding in North Korea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Following the return of the remains to the United States by North Korea the president was able to release the identities of the soldiers and give their families some answers.

“Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Indiana, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, North Carolina, are the first American remains from North Korea to be identified as a result of my Summit with Chairman Kim,” Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.

Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Indiana, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, North Carolina, are the first American remains from… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2018

“These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure.”

…North Korea to be identified as a result of my Summit with Chairman Kim. These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2018

Just days ago, the president spoke with reporters outside the White House about the agreements that have been reached between the leaders of North and South Korea, saying that they are “making tremendous progress.”

RELATED: Trump ‘Very, Very Close’ To Moving on Mexico Deal, With or Without Canada

The president told reporters that he received a letter from Kim, and recapped the success of the United States in retrieving the remains of fallen soldiers as well as securing the return of several U.S. citizens who were being held as prisoners in North Korea, earlier this year.

According to the president’s statement, the lack of missile testing and the rumors that North Korea might make a bid for the upcoming Olympics are both signs of the progress made by this administration.

“Remember this,” Trump said to reporters. “Prior to my coming into office, a lot of people thought … it was inevitable that we were going to war, and now, the relationships, I have to tell you, at least on a personal basis, are very good.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.