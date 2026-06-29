Trump Notches Another Victory as 'Unprecedented Election Endorsement Run' Shows No Signs of Ending

President Donald Trump scored yet another primary endorsement win on Saturday, when Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana defeated State Treasurer John Fleming in the GOP U.S. Senate runoff.

The final tally was Letlow with approximately 57 percent of the vote to Fleming’s 43 percent, according to NBC affiliate WDSU-TV.

Letlow’s victory came amid Trump’s push to replace incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has been a frequent critic of the president. Cassidy did not advance to the runoff, placing third among the candidates last month.

Cassidy’s most egregious break from Trump was when he voted to convict the president of impeachment charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion in 2021, which would have barred any future White House runs. The other Republicans who voted to convict included Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Just the News described Letlow’s win over Cassidy as part of “Trump’s unprecedented election endorsement run” in 2026.

Ballotpedia reported that Trump’s success rate in the 2026 midterm primaries is 98 percent: 307 primary wins out of 312 endorsements.

Similarly, in 2024, he had a 96 percent rate in the primaries, with 89 percent of his picks going on to win the general election.

On Saturday night, Letlow said, “I fully support nuking the filibuster to make sure that the SAVE Act,” which she called “the most consequential piece of legislation” that Trump wants passed through the Senate,” can finally pass.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Julia Letlow WINS Louisiana US Senate Republican primary runoff, defeating John Fleming after also unseating Sen. Bill Cassidy She’s pro-nuke the filibuster for the SAVE America Act 🔥🔥 Louisiana is red! Time to win in November! pic.twitter.com/Zf0ls4RTr0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2026

“Great News!!! Julia Letlow WON in Louisiana, beating conclusively a very strong and smart opponent. Congratulations to Julia. She will be a truly GREAT Senator!” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.

Great News!!! Julia Letlow WON in Louisiana, beating conclusively a very strong and smart opponent. Congratulations to Julia. She will be a truly GREAT Senator! President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Jun 27 2026, 10:06 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌… pic.twitter.com/mjDu0Q5Gwr — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 28, 2026

Letlow has been serving in the House since 2021, securing the seat her late husband Luke won, after he died of COVID in late 2020 before being sworn in.

Earlier this month, the president experienced one of his rare endorsement defeats when billionaire Rick Jackson bested Trump-backed Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

The president congratulated Jackson after his win, posting on Truth Social, “Rick Jackson ran a great TRUMP Campaign. Very smart! Was with me on Saturday Night making a pitch. Amazing!!! He won against a great guy, Burt Jones, who has a fantastic future!!!”

In two other high-profile races on June 16, the candidates endorsed by Trump won.

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins defeated former college football coach Derek Dooley, who was endorsed by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in the Senate primary.

The president posted on Truth Social that he planned to be “doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia!” in his bid to defeat one-term Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff.

In neighboring Alabama, Rep. Barry Moore, a House Freedom Caucus member, defeated rival Jared Hudson, a former Navy SEAL sniper, in the Senate primary race.

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, Trump-backed state Sen. Mike Mazzei secured a runoff slot in the crowded race for governor, finishing essentially tied with Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

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