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President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to depart Reading Regional Airport on June 23, 2026, in Reading, Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to depart Reading Regional Airport on June 23, 2026, in Reading, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Notches Another Victory as 'Unprecedented Election Endorsement Run' Shows No Signs of Ending

 By Randy DeSoto  June 29, 2026 at 1:38pm
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President Donald Trump scored yet another primary endorsement win on Saturday, when Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana defeated State Treasurer John Fleming in the GOP U.S. Senate runoff.

The final tally was Letlow with approximately 57 percent of the vote to Fleming’s 43 percent, according to NBC affiliate WDSU-TV.

Letlow’s victory came amid Trump’s push to replace incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has been a frequent critic of the president. Cassidy did not advance to the runoff, placing third among the candidates last month.

Cassidy’s most egregious break from Trump was when he voted to convict the president of impeachment charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion in 2021, which would have barred any future White House runs. The other Republicans who voted to convict included Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Just the News described Letlow’s win over Cassidy as part of “Trump’s unprecedented election endorsement run” in 2026.

Ballotpedia reported that Trump’s success rate in the 2026 midterm primaries is 98 percent: 307 primary wins out of 312 endorsements.

Similarly, in 2024, he had a 96 percent rate in the primaries, with 89 percent of his picks going on to win the general election.

On Saturday night, Letlow said, “I fully support nuking the filibuster to make sure that the SAVE Act,” which she called “the most consequential piece of legislation” that Trump wants passed through the Senate,” can finally pass.

“Great News!!! Julia Letlow WON in Louisiana, beating conclusively a very strong and smart opponent. Congratulations to Julia. She will be a truly GREAT Senator!” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.

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Letlow has been serving in the House since 2021, securing the seat her late husband Luke won, after he died of COVID in late 2020 before being sworn in.

Earlier this month, the president experienced one of his rare endorsement defeats when billionaire Rick Jackson bested Trump-backed Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

The president congratulated Jackson after his win, posting on Truth Social, “Rick Jackson ran a great TRUMP Campaign. Very smart! Was with me on Saturday Night making a pitch. Amazing!!! He won against a great guy, Burt Jones, who has a fantastic future!!!”

In two other high-profile races on June 16, the candidates endorsed by Trump won.

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins defeated former college football coach Derek Dooley, who was endorsed by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in the Senate primary.

The president posted on Truth Social that he planned to be “doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia!” in his bid to defeat one-term Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff.

In neighboring Alabama, Rep. Barry Moore, a House Freedom Caucus member, defeated rival Jared Hudson, a former Navy SEAL sniper, in the Senate primary race.

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, Trump-backed state Sen. Mike Mazzei secured a runoff slot in the crowded race for governor, finishing essentially tied with Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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