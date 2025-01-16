Thanks in part to the dishonest and thus loathsome establishment media, President-elect Donald Trump has achieved near-mythical status.

Incredibly, in the wake of every report favorable to Trump, those shrieking fools and practitioners of what passes for mainstream journalism, who have elevated lack of self-awareness to an art form, continue to nip at the president-elect’s heels in a vain attempt to diminish him.

The latest example occurred on Tuesday, when The Palm Beach Post — the local news outlet in Palm Beach, Florida, site of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — beclowned itself with its coverage of social media reports that the 78-year-old president-elect had posted an impressive score of 68 on his way to winning the Senior Club Championship at Trump International West Palm Beach over the weekend.

Canadian businessman and Trump supporter Kevin O’Leary reported the president-elect’s score Sunday on the social media platform Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin O’Leary (@kevinolearytv)

Meanwhile, a photo of the final tournament leaderboard, including Trump’s score of 68, appeared on the social media platform X.

An account called “NUCLR GOLF” posted the photo. As of Thursday morning, NUCLR GOLF had more than 199,000 followers on X, suggesting prominence and credibility in golf circles.

🚨🇺🇸🏆 JUST IN: President Donald Trump has won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, with a sizzling round of 68. (📸: leomary_/IG) pic.twitter.com/186LklQC94 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) January 12, 2025

Nonetheless, The Palm Beach Post took the establishment media’s default angle of skepticism toward anything reportedly good about Trump.

For instance, the Post asserted that “nobody claims to have witnessed Trump play” and that his appearance atop the leaderboard, according to other reports, “caused surprise among attendees and followers of the event.”

O’Leary, it seems, qualifies as “nobody.”

“And, he shot a 68!” O’Leary wrote on Instagram, shortly after calling the president-elect a “gracious host.” If that does not suggest a firsthand “claim” from someone present at the event, then what would?

Furthermore, if the Post made any effort to track down tournament competitors or observers, the story did not indicate it.

Instead, to cast doubt on Trump’s achievement, the Post relied on a three-year-old quote from professional golfer Ernie Els, who described the now-president-elect as a “pretty good putter” who nonetheless could stand some work on his short game.

Who couldn’t?

The Post also noted that the course hosted the LPGA ADT Championship in 2006-08. And at no time in those three years did the winners of that ladies tournament shoot lower than 68.

Trump, of course, takes his golf game seriously.

Recall, for instance, that during President Joe Biden’s catatonic-looking performance in his lone presidential debate on June 27, Trump grew most animated when the mentally and physically decrepit president challenged him to a golf match (a challenge from which the Biden campaign later chickened out).

Bryson DeChambeau, 2024 U.S. Open Champion, also gushed over Trump’s golf skills, calling them “undeniably impressive.”

Trump even sank an eagle — golf lingo signifying two strokes under par for a hole — in DeChambeau’s presence.

Moreover, the president-elect has passed on his love and talent for the game to his increasingly visible and obviously poised granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, who will play golf collegiately for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

In short, could the president-elect, on his best day, on his own course, conceivably shoot a 68? Without question.

For one thing, the tournament leaderboard revealed that several competitors posted scores of 73 and 74. Those are not so far off Trump’s score as to make a 68 unfathomable.

Likewise, anyone capable of sinking an eagle putt in the presence of a U.S. Open Champion — a feat captured on video — could certainly put together a few good holes and then maintain par-level play for an entire round.

Furthermore, Trump reacted to Biden’s golf challenge like a true competitor. No real man would have allowed a doddering old fool like the president to clown him on national television. For Biden, it was all theater, but for Trump it was visceral.

Indeed, Trump’s official inaugural portrait, revealed on Wednesday, had some of his supporters on X wondering if the president-elect has aged in reverse.

Wow. Is it just me or is President Trump aging in reverse? pic.twitter.com/ytcfb0u6Xh — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 15, 2025

In short, Trump stands at the peak of his popularity and power. Even some of his harshest critics have acknowledged as much. And his supporters — most of them, one suspects — think him capable of nearly anything. At this point, he has established himself as one of the most consequential figures in American history.

Thus, the ankle-biting establishment media’s repeated and futile efforts to diminish him have morphed into high comedy.

