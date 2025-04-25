Share
Commentary

Trump Notices Picture of Biden on Veteran's Prosthetic Leg, Knows Exactly Where He Needs to Sign It

 By Samantha Chang  April 25, 2025 at 5:06am
President Donald Trump poked fun at former President Joe Biden during a meeting with wounded military veterans by suggesting the doddering Democrat was an incompetent and illegitimate leader.

The hilarious exchange occurred Wednesday in the Oval Office, during which Trump asked one of the veterans about a comical photo of a clueless-looking Biden on his prosthetic leg.

“Who’s that picture on there?” the president asked.

The veteran replied, “That is Joe Biden, and it says, ‘Let’s go Brandon!'”

The room burst into raucous laughter in response.

For a reference, “Let’s go Brandon” is a euphemistic way to say “F*** Joe Biden.”

At another point during the meeting, an aide handed the prosthetic leg to Trump, so he could autograph it for the wounded veteran.

While signing his name over Biden’s face, Trump joked: “I can’t stand this guy, You know why? Because he did a rotten job. He should’ve never been president.”

Trump noted that he was signing his name over Biden’s mouth with a permanent marker, so “It’ll never, ever come off. Right over his mouth, which he didn’t use very well.”

This incident is one of many lighthearted moments of levity that has become a hallmark of the Trump presidency.

Indeed, the president’s brash, provocative sense of humor often provides some much-needed comic relief as the nation navigates serious domestic and international crises.

Numerous X users said the humorous exchange endeared Trump to them even more.

It’s true that Trump has his work cut out for him, as he attempts to curb illegal immigration, crushing inflation, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

However, it’s always important to have a sense of humor when problem-solving, because it helps you maintain a healthy perspective and stay resilient.

When a leader exhibits a sense of humor during trying times, it cultivates public confidence in his leadership and fosters an optimistic outlook on the future.

When Trump was inaugurated, he vowed to usher in a new Golden Age of America. We are now three months into his second term.

There’s still a lot to be done. But so far, the nation appears to be headed in the right direction.


Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




