Trump Notices Picture of Biden on Veteran's Prosthetic Leg, Knows Exactly Where He Needs to Sign It

President Donald Trump poked fun at former President Joe Biden during a meeting with wounded military veterans by suggesting the doddering Democrat was an incompetent and illegitimate leader.

The hilarious exchange occurred Wednesday in the Oval Office, during which Trump asked one of the veterans about a comical photo of a clueless-looking Biden on his prosthetic leg.

“Who’s that picture on there?” the president asked.

The veteran replied, “That is Joe Biden, and it says, ‘Let’s go Brandon!'”

The room burst into raucous laughter in response.

For a reference, “Let’s go Brandon” is a euphemistic way to say “F*** Joe Biden.”

WATCH; President Trump noticed a U.S. military veteran has a picture of Joe Biden on his prosthetic leg with the words “Let’s Go Brandon.” Trump: “Whose that picture of there?” Veteran: “That is Joe Biden and it says, ‘Let’s go Brandon.’” pic.twitter.com/cAw00kE3iu — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 23, 2025

At another point during the meeting, an aide handed the prosthetic leg to Trump, so he could autograph it for the wounded veteran.

While signing his name over Biden’s face, Trump joked: “I can’t stand this guy, You know why? Because he did a rotten job. He should’ve never been president.”

Trump noted that he was signing his name over Biden’s mouth with a permanent marker, so “It’ll never, ever come off. Right over his mouth, which he didn’t use very well.”

Never in my life would I have thought I’d be laying a prosthetic leg on the desk of the United States President.

President Trump cares deeply for our veterans. He fights for them more passionately than perhaps any other president in history. The sincerity and grace he showed each… pic.twitter.com/q3EOMelIGM — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) April 24, 2025

This incident is one of many lighthearted moments of levity that has become a hallmark of the Trump presidency.

Indeed, the president’s brash, provocative sense of humor often provides some much-needed comic relief as the nation navigates serious domestic and international crises.

Numerous X users said the humorous exchange endeared Trump to them even more.

Just when we thought I couldn’t love him any more, he proves me wrong ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/icgb04eXyr — Dog Realtor in AZ 🐶♥️🏡 (@DogRealtorAZ) April 24, 2025

His wit and humor are unmatched! 😂So special to see these moments in the Oval Office between our amazing President and the greatest heroes of our country! God bless them all! 🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Nikki Stanzione (@NikkiStanzione) April 24, 2025

My President is too much fun! — D.J.Dreams (@DJWharton3) April 24, 2025

It’s true that Trump has his work cut out for him, as he attempts to curb illegal immigration, crushing inflation, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

However, it’s always important to have a sense of humor when problem-solving, because it helps you maintain a healthy perspective and stay resilient.

When a leader exhibits a sense of humor during trying times, it cultivates public confidence in his leadership and fosters an optimistic outlook on the future.

When Trump was inaugurated, he vowed to usher in a new Golden Age of America. We are now three months into his second term.

There’s still a lot to be done. But so far, the nation appears to be headed in the right direction.

