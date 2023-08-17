Why not just call it a death sentence?

We often hear in the debates surrounding the death penalty that life sentences are more humane than executions.

I am not here to litigate the merits of either case, but regardless of the arguments for or against, any time you hear a judge pronounce “250 years in prison” you can’t help but chuckle.

Why not just say the criminal is going to the slammer until he is dead? Or “I sentence you to death by prison”?

Why this digression, you ask?

Because we need to be clear about what this all really means in commonsense language — no BS, just real-speak.

Former President Donald Trump is facing yet another indictment, the fourth in a string of federal and state indictments brought this year.

According to Mediaite, the maximum punishment he faces if convicted on all 91 counts in all four indictments is 712.5 years in prison.

That would be a death sentence, plain and simple. There is no other way to describe it.

As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld said on “The Five,” it would be a “bloodless assassination,” a political execution, just without the logistics of setting up a guillotine.

We need to see these charges for what they are — the wielding of what is supposed to be the impartial sword of justice against the leading rival of the current president during his campaign.

Now, before anyone grabs his pitchfork, keep in mind that Trump could still run for president from prison and pardon himself from all crimes if he were to win. Not only that, but it is rare for someone who is convicted to get the maximum punishment anyway.

Likewise, the two biggest hurdles for these indictments from the Democratic perspective are far more imposing than people might realize.

For one, much of their case against Trump depends on proving in a court of law that he did not actually believe he won the 2020 election. Unless they are mind readers or have some intel that no one else is aware of, it seems quite clear that Trump believed, and still believes, that he won that election, but was cheated.

Second, if they convict the former president for challenging an election, then we will truly enter banana republic territory. Politicians right and left will find themselves risking prison for exercising what had been recognized until now as their First Amendment right.

So, for those who are long on the American experiment, you have a patriotic duty to believe that the institutions created by the Founding Fathers will bring order to this chaos in a manner that is just and in the best interests of the American people.

But for those of you who see this situation as a slow-motion train wreck occurring before your very eyes, just remember, there is still a judge in heaven, and he will by no means acquit the guilty.

Whoever they may be.

