Trump Now Has to Save Liberal Reporters from Gunman as California Lets Alleged ABC10 Shooter Out on Bail

The FBI had to step in to protect reporters in California over the weekend after the state released an accused gunman who allegedly targeted a news station.

That’s right. While a Sacramento court let him post bail, federal agents arrested him again before he could strike twice.

Police said 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez Santana was arrested Friday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

He allegedly opened fire at the city’s ABC affiliate KXTV, presumably furious over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension after the late night host misled his viewers about the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week.

Three bullet holes were found in the glass.

Someone was inside the lobby when the shots were fired, and thank God, no one was harmed.

Jail records showed bail for Santana was set at $200,000. He paid it on Saturday and was released.

The alleged shooter wasn’t free for long.

Hours later, the FBI arrested him again.

KCRA reported he was taken into custody on suspicion of violating 47 USC 333, which bans interference with licensed radio communications.

Jail records show Santana is on a federal hold and ineligible for bail.

A conviction for breaking the law carries up to one year in prison or a $10,000 fine for a first offense.

It is without a doubt a criminal charge most people have never heard of, but what is the federal government to do in order to protect public safety when Democrats decline to act?

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office responded by calling Santana’s alleged actions an assault on “our democracy itself,” while his system had just freed the accused shooter.

Santana’s attorney, Mark Reichel, said the charge was “minor” and complained that investigators focused on social media posts from his client that were critical of President Donald Trump.

Leftists can’t contain their anger. They’ve proven that truth time and again with an alarming frequency since last summer.

But the real story here is that California freed a man accused of firing into a newsroom over an apparent belief that Jimmy Kimmel is entitled to lie on broadcast television.

Once Kimmel’s employer decided to put him on ice, the response was violence toward people in an industry that is almost entirely left-wing.

California’s judicial system responded to the threat of death for reporters by releasing the alleged shooter.

Trump’s FBI put him back behind bars.

That’s the irony. The same left-wing media that despises Trump is safer today because of his administration.

