Share
News
Tensions escalated Thursday between former Director of Government Efficiency Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
Tensions escalated Thursday between former Director of Government Efficiency Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. (Allison Robbert - AFP / Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Nukes the Narrative, Reveals Real Reason Elon Left DOGE

 By Randy DeSoto  June 5, 2025 at 2:26pm
Share

The squabble between President Donald Trump and his former Department of Government Efficiency chief, Elon Musk, escalated quickly on Thursday.

Musk has spent the week coming out forcefully against the Trump-backed “Big Beautiful Bill,” saying it will increase the nation’s debt and bankrupt the country.

Trump and members of his administration have refuted the Congressional Budget Office estimates on the cost of the legislation and noted that the same organization has calculated that the president’s tariffs will bring in nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years, more than paying for the cost of the bill.

Trump said during a news conference from the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday that the real reason Musk opposes the legislation is that it phases out tax credits for electric vehicle purchases and other green energy initiatives that benefit Tesla, the electric vehicle company Musk owns.

“They want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy,” Trump said. “I can understand why he’s upset. Remember, he was here for a long time. You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk.”

The president gave Musk a gold key Friday in recognition of his work with DOGE, as his time as a special government employee came to a close.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore. I was surprised,” Trump said after Musk’s posts on social media this week called the bill “disgusting” and “pork-filled” and called for the bill to be killed.

Who is in the right here?

He further asserted that Musk only had a problem with the Big Beautiful Bill “when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate because that’s billions and billions of dollars.”

In posts on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting, Trump said, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

The president’s indication that he asked Musk to leave runs contrary to the narrative that Musk simply departed from DOGE because his allotted time as a special government employee expired.

Related:
Trump: 'Democrat' CBO's Numbers Show 'Tremendous Surplus' for 'Big Beautiful Bill' When Coupled with Tariffs

Musk responded to the post, writing, “Such an obvious lie.”

The president got even more pointed, adding, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Trump then defended the Big Beautiful Bill, posting, “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago.

“This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also suggested on Tuesday that the bill’s phase-out of Biden-era green subsidies was the cause of Musk’s strong opposition to it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump: 'Democrat' CBO's Numbers Show 'Tremendous Surplus' for 'Big Beautiful Bill' When Coupled with Tariffs
Trump Nukes the Narrative, Reveals Real Reason Elon Left DOGE
Clarence Thomas Scolds Lower Courts for Using 'Judge-Made Doctrines' as Supreme Court Issues Unanimous Ruling
Trump's 2nd Term Approval Numbers Take Surprising Turn Compared to Obama's and Bush's
Trump's Got the Jokes: 'Pleased to Announce ... I Agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation