Trump Nukes the 'No Kings' Protest with Simple Observation: 'I Have to Go Through Hell...'

President Donald Trump dismissed the entire premise of the “No Kings” protests being planned for Saturday, making the case why he’s no king.

The event is being organized nationally by former Capitol Hill Democratic congressional staffers Ezra Levin and his wife Leah Greenberg, who co-founded the group Indivisible.

The purpose of the protests, according to a news release from the group, is to provide counter-programming to the 250th birthday celebration for the U.S. Army taking place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The day also marks Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

Great Britain, as well as British Commonwealth countries, recognize the king’s birthday as a holiday, so that is a tie-in for the protests.

The organizers said on their website NoKings.org, “On June 14 — Flag Day — President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.”

The party’s just getting started! 🇺🇲 #Army250 Soldiers from the @USArmyOldGuard, the U.S. Army Band, and the @MDW_USARMY put on an unforgettable show for the Army’s 250th Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Fort Meyer in Arlington, Va. on June 11. 📸 Rachel Minto, U.S. Army Band pic.twitter.com/7hYNIXkR2D — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 12, 2025

“No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like,” the organizers added. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

A reporter asked Trump at a bill signing ceremony overturning California’s electric vehicle mandate about his thoughts on the No Kings protests.

“I don’t feel like a king; I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” the president said, causing laughter to break out in the room full of lawmakers and business leaders.

TRUMP: “I don’t feel like a king; I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.” pic.twitter.com/Csafbk5puS — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 12, 2025

“A king would say, ‘I’m not going to get this.’ A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking [about]. He wouldn’t have to call up [Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, ‘Fellas you got to pull this off,’ and after years we get it done,” he added.

“No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all,” Trump concluded.

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday whether Trump would allow peaceful protesters at Saturday’s parade.

NEW: White House reporter visibly flustered after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calls her question “stupid.” Reporter: Will President Trump allow peaceful protests at the military parade on Saturday? Leavitt: “Of course the President supports peaceful protests. What a stupid… pic.twitter.com/9D7tVNg9MQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

“Of course the president supports peaceful protests. What a stupid question,” Leavitt responded, then moved on to the next question.

