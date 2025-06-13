Share
President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing a series of bills related to California’s vehicle emissions standards during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Trump Nukes the 'No Kings' Protest with Simple Observation: 'I Have to Go Through Hell...'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 13, 2025 at 3:30am
President Donald Trump dismissed the entire premise of the “No Kings” protests being planned for Saturday, making the case why he’s no king.

The event is being organized nationally by former Capitol Hill Democratic congressional staffers Ezra Levin and his wife Leah Greenberg, who co-founded the group Indivisible.

The purpose of the protests, according to a news release from the group, is to provide counter-programming to the 250th birthday celebration for the U.S. Army taking place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The day also marks Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

Great Britain, as well as British Commonwealth countries, recognize the king’s birthday as a holiday, so that is a tie-in for the protests.

The organizers said on their website NoKings.org, “On June 14 — Flag Day — President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.”

“No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like,” the organizers added. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Have you been following these "No Kings" protests?

A reporter asked Trump at a bill signing ceremony overturning California’s electric vehicle mandate about his thoughts on the No Kings protests.

“I don’t feel like a king; I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” the president said, causing laughter to break out in the room full of lawmakers and business leaders.

“A king would say, ‘I’m not going to get this.’ A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking [about]. He wouldn’t have to call up [Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, ‘Fellas you got to pull this off,’ and after years we get it done,” he added.

“No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all,” Trump concluded.

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday whether Trump would allow peaceful protesters at Saturday’s parade.

“Of course the president supports peaceful protests. What a stupid question,” Leavitt responded, then moved on to the next question.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
