Trump: Obama Ruined the White House’s Air-Conditioning System

By Steven Beyer
Published July 27, 2019 at 10:11am
President Donald Trump slammed Barack Obama on Friday, claiming the previous administration ruined the White House’s air-conditioning system, Washington Examiner reported.

“The Obama administration worked out a brand-new air-conditioning system for the West Wing. It was so good before they did the system. Now that they did this system, it’s freezing or hot,” the president told a group of reporters.

The president said he was taking time to go to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, so that maintenance crews could have time to work around the White House.

However, he insisted the trip was going to be a working trip, not a time for relaxation.

“It’s not a vacation,” he told the reporters. “It’s never a vacation. It’s working.”

Trump said that one of the reasons he chooses to go to New Jersey instead of Trump Tower in Manhattan is because “they close up ten blocks around the building.”

“I don’t want to inconvenience people,” he added.

Trump has been a longtime critic of Obama, often taking shots at the former president on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Trump slammed the Obama administration for the “terrible” $150 billion Iran deal.

“President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran – Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON,” he wrote on Twitter.

A day later, the president wrote, “Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’” in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration. Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!”

The president doesn’t expect to be at the golf course for a lengthy period, he told reporters.

Trump said that he expects to be away from the White House for “less than a week.”

Steven Beyer
Steven Beyer

Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
