Trump-Obsessed Jimmy Kimmel Shares Escape Plan to Europe as Late-Night Crybaby's TDS Hits New Level

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said he’s obtained Italian citizenship and will use it to flee the country if things destabilize under President Donald Trump.

The ABC host appeared with ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman on her podcast last week, and was asked about his backup plans in case things go south.

“A lot of people I know are thinking about where they can get citizenship,” Silverman said.

“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel replied. “I do have that. And what’s going on is, as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable.

He added, “I feel like it’s probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be.”

It looks like Kimmel is desperately trying to stay relevant by jumping on the bandwagon of celebrities, like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell, who’ve left the country to protest Trump.

It also appears as if his backup plan when he gets cancelled is to run away to Europe, then claim he was persecuted and forced out — similar to the way Stephen Colbert handled his firing.

Colbert claimed he was fired to appease Trump after CBS’ parent company Paramount settled a lawsuit with the commander in chief last month over deceptive editing of a “60 Minutes” episode featuring then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In reality, Colbert was let go due to poor ratings and because “The Late Show” was losing millions of dollars. He was not a political martyr. Neither is Kimmel.

Silverman went on to say that she sometimes searches the terms “Trump regrets” or “MAGA regrets,” because she hopes disappointment in the president will “bring people together.”

Kimmel’s comments begin at 32:44 in the video below.

Kimmel said anyone who changes their opinion about Trump and turns against him should be welcomed by liberals with open arms.

“If you want to admit you were wrong, that’s so hard, and so rare to do, you are welcome,” he added.

The arrogance being expressed during this interview was laughable. Their obsession with Trump seems almost desperate.

Silverman did admit, however, how the left has become “incredibly elitist,” and Kimmel agreed, saying they are no longer any fun to be around.

“It’s the loud voices that scare people from saying what they believe, and make you think twice about a joke,” he said. “A lot of their points are valid, but a lot of them are also just repulsive.”

These comments come after Trump said people like Kimmel and NBC host Jimmy Fallon are next on the chopping block. But that’s what happens when you alienate half your audience by pushing political talking points.

Rather than make people laugh — which is his job — Kimmel began crying after Trump’s 2024 presidential victory, then listed the reasons why it was a mistake to vote for him.

That alone sums up why his days are numbered.

The bottom line is: Americans are no longer interested in virtue signaling, political guilt, or the personal opinions of late-night hosts.

They’re just not funny. The formula for late-night network comedy is antiquated. With so many other options out there, the chickens are finally coming home to roost. And the firings of these hosts can’t come fast enough.

