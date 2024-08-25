Whatever one may think of former President Donald Trump, it’s hard to deny that the man has a penchant for wit.

After all, you need some some semblance of improvisational chops to become a WWE Hall of Famer.

More so, there’s something beyond politics about why so many swathes of people — including WWE stars past and present — gravitate towards the GOP presidential nominee.

And a biting, two-word response from Trump on his Truth Social platform provided a crystal clear example of why.

On Aug. 18, Trump took to Truth and shared a collection of AI-generated meme images related to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Citing a real life ISIS plot that saw multiple Swift concerts canceled, internet pranksters used AI to generate images for a “Swifties for Trump” campaign.

The implication was that Swift fans were suddenly fans of the former president (as opposed to the current one) because of Trump’s Middle East policies.

It’s inarguable that the Middle East has objectively become a more dangerous place in the years following Trump’s first term, after all.

The joke of it all, for the unaware, is that Swift has never been much of a fan of Trump.

Trump, collecting a number of these AI-generated memes, took to Truth and issued a simple response to this sudden, newfound, surging support among Swifties.

“I accept!” Trump posted, alongside one image that depicted Swift in an Uncle Sam-esque outfit.

That particular image was captioned “Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for Donald Trump.”

To be clear, Taylor Swift has not endorsed Trump in any way, shape or form — and is unlikely to get involved in politics at all given the polarizing nature of it all.

(And Swift’s past foray into politics did not go well.)

As for Trump, the former president isn’t exactly hurting for celebrity endorsements. As mentioned above, Trump’s got a number of supporters in the fight game — of both the scripted and real variety.

But, perhaps even more importantly, Trump’s got the seeming support of the American people.

Despite a sudden surge in polling (RealClearPolitics has Vice President Kamala Harris plus 1.5 points) that has most Democrats giddy, there’s ample polling to suggest that Trump has more than survived this “Obama bump.”

It also can’t be understated that whatever “surge” Harris is enjoying has been in spite of (or due to?) the fact that she has steadfastly avoided anything resembling a hostile crowd.

Even if you didn’t find Trump’s Taylor Swift jokes all that funny, at least the man is putting himself out there, dad jokes and all.

The best anyone gets from Harris these days are regurgitated talking points from the communist manifesto — and that’s if she can even speak at all.

