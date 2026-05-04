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President Donald Trump's administration will be offering a new retirement account opportunity for U.S. citizens.
President Donald Trump's administration will be offering a new retirement account opportunity for U.S. citizens. (designer491 / Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt - Stringer / Getty Images)

Trump Offers New Retirement Account Opportunity to Americans

 By Michael Austin  May 4, 2026 at 7:00am
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President Donald Trump unveiled a new retirement savings option for Americans who lack plans provided by their own employers.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday providing up to $1,000 in federal matching contributions for Americans who start Individual Retirement Accounts, also known as IRAs, through TrumpIRA.gov.

The IRAs will be offered by private sector financial institutions and are designed for “American workers who do not have access to employer‑sponsored retirement plans,” per a fact sheet from the White House.

The site will be operational by Jan. 1, 2027.

Those who use the accounts must qualify for the Federal Saver’s Match contribution, which will enable the $1,000 matching from the federal government.

“The Order directs the Secretary of the Treasury to prepare legislative recommendations to codify and build upon the TrumpIRA.gov framework, establishing a permanent path for all Americans to access high-quality, low-cost IRAs and a Federal matching program,” the fact sheet noted.

The document emphasized that Trump wants to provide workers — especially “independent contractors, part-time workers, small business employees, and self-employed individuals” — the chance to have more investment opportunities.

Currently, 41 million Americans between 18 and 65 do not have any access to an employer-provided retirement plan.

Some 49 million full-time workers and 14 million part-time workers do not receive employer matching for their retirement savings.

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Trump announced the policy in the Oval Office, remarking that “the great thing for millions of Americans who lack employer-sponsored plans, this will be really revolutionary because they’ll be covered,” per a report from Fox Business.

“Nobody thought that was possible. For example, if a 25-year-old who is eligible for a Savers Match program invest just $165 a month under the matching federal contributions, they will have an estimated $465,000 in their account by the time they’re 65 years old,” Trump described.

“In other words, they’ll be rich. And there’s something awfully nice about that.”

In 2022, legislation was passed allowing the federal government to match $1,000 in annual retirement plan savings for Americans earning below $35,000 per year, Fox Business reported.

The new TrumpIRA.gov initiative builds on that legislation.

In Trump’s first year back in office, the average 401(k) balance increased by $24,000, following four years of stagnation during the Biden presidency, per the White House fact sheet.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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