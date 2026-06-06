Trump Offers Timeline for When Gas Prices Will Start Dropping Again

Even President Donald Trump’s staunchest critics would likely be interested in what he had to say during a recent “victory lap.”

That’s the term that the New York Post used to describe the president’s recent speech during a farmer roundtable in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Trump made the remarks to America’s food growers on Friday, and broached the ongoing conflict in Iran and the impact it was having on their day-to-day lives.

“I hope you people are really spiritized, because we’re at a point we’re going to come out of Iran very quickly,” Trump said. “And it’s going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it’s a piece of paper or the very tough way.”

The president again stressed that it would be a timely exit from Iran.

“We’re going to come out, and your fertilizer prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago,” he told the farmers.

But the most noteworthy part of this speech came when Trump offered a very specific timeline for how long he expects this conflict to continue.

“I told [farmer] Ken [Custer], ’90 days, watch what happens, you could be better — better than you were four months ago!’” Trump said.

“Over the last couple of months since we went in for the military operation, you’ve seen fertilizer go up and you’ve seen the energy go up,” he said. “It’s going to come down to where it was, or lower.”

He added: “You’ll be very happy.”

The New York Post noted that the farmers in attendance appeared thankful and receptive to Trump’s message.

According to The Hill, Trump also spent some time talking to the farmers about his various projects back at the nation’s capital, such as updates to the Reflecting Pool.

“We’re very proud of Washington. We had 22 fountains that didn’t work,” the president quipped.

Several other notable Republicans were in attendance at the Wisconsin event.

Those names included Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Sen. Ron Johnson, and Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

While the timeline of exiting Iran — and potential economic relief — is the most newsworthy bit, the reason the New York Post was calling this speech a “victory lap” is because Trump also spent some time touting a monthly jobs report that the outlet described as “surprisingly strong.”

The report showed that the economy had added 172,000 jobs in May.

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