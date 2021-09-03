Trump Offers 'Total Endorsement' of NFL Great Herschel Walker for Georgia US Senate Seat

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday offering his official endorsement of NFL great Herschel Walker as a Republican US Senate candidate in Georgia as conservatives seek to regain power in the Senate during the 2022 midterm elections.

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies ‘America First’ and the winning spirit of Georgia,” Trump said in the statement.

“Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Vote Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator–if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Walker offered his thanks to Trump on Twitter in response to the endorsement.

“THANK YOU to my friend President Trump for your support and encouragement! Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!!” Walker tweeted.

THANK YOU to my friend President Trump for your support and encouragement! Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸https://t.co/eP4PlIhWUI pic.twitter.com/9lI4SvaEkI — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) September 2, 2021

Walker was a legendary running back at the University of Georgia before he signed with the United States Football League’s New Jersey Generals, then owned by Trump, in 1983.

After three years with the Generals, he launched his well-known NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Walker hinted at a run for Senate for several months, launching his campaign in August.

“I am just a kid from Wrightsville, Georgia, who has lived the American Dream. Now, I’m running as a Republican for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for everybody,” Walker tweeted last month.

I am just a kid from Wrightsville, Georgia, who has lived the American Dream. Now, I’m running as a Republican for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for everybody. To join the fight, visit https://t.co/J4UbhIPvuU pic.twitter.com/e1ZX5PHdVY — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 25, 2021

“This race isn’t about Liberal vs Conservative. It’s not about black vs white, or rich vs poor; it’s about doing what’s right,” Walker tweeted last week.

This race isn’t about Liberal vs Conservative. It’s not about black vs white, or rich vs poor; it’s about doing what’s right. Y’all know I don’t start anything without finishing it — and I plan on winning this race for ALL of Georgia. Are you with me? >> https://t.co/3dbsiDDHjw pic.twitter.com/JWobX3JxTn — Team Herschel (@TeamHerschel) August 27, 2021

With Trump’s full endorsement, Walker will face a strong battle against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022 as Republicans seek to win back control after losing power in 2021 following Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff elections.

The runoffs resulted in two Republicans losing their seats — incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — in a somewhat surprising sweep for Democrats.

In March, Trump mentioned Walker running in a statement, saying, “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?”

President Trump urges @HerschelWalker to run for US Senate in GA. “Run Herschel, run!”@OANN pic.twitter.com/2peKQXh7gV — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 10, 2021

“He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL,” Trump continued. “He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

