Trump Officially Calls for Sen. Warren to Take Drug Test: Will It Go Better Than Her DNA Test?

When President Donald Trump on Thursday called for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a drug test, it’s possible he was joking. After all, he’s a funny guy with a wild sense of humor.

Recall his hilarious habit of calling the senator “Pocahontas” as per her longtime, now-debunked claim to be of strong native American Indian heritage.

Recall also how Warren took a DNA ancestry test in 2018 that revealed she was only between 1/64th to 1/1024th native American Indian.

How well do you suppose she’d fare if she took a drug test? Would it go any better than her DNA test? In fact, what do you suppose are the chances that anyone in Congress could pass a drug test?

So why did Trump call for her to take a test in the first place? Probably because of either her animated behavior (hand/head motions, etc.) or insane rhetoric during a recent CNBC discussion about communist Democrat New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Seen in a video from “NewsVids,” Warren fiercely defended Mamdani, going so far as to at one point mock billionaires for opposing his plan to tax the wealthy to death.

“Oh my goodness! Oh dear! Are you worried the billionaires are going to go hungry?” she angrily asked after the host of the show pressed her on Mamdani’s economy-crushing plans to spike taxes.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump couldn’t resist lampooning her total ridiculousness.

“I watched her the other night,” he said. “She’s all hopped up endorsing a communist in New York City, and she was all excited and jumping up and down. She’s got to take a drug test. She really does. There’s no way somebody can act that way and be normal.”

Should all Members of Congress be required to take regular, random drug tests? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (71 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

President Trump to @CaraCastronuova about Elizabeth Warren: “She is a liar and a mean person. She’s a nut job… She’s got to take a drug test.” pic.twitter.com/JEbSboV3s4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 14, 2025

While again, it’s not clear if he was joking or being serious, Trump did raise a great idea that can and should be pursued. Seriously, why not drug test every member of Congress? But why stop there?

Why not regularly drug test every government employee, from the president to district judges to county executives to city mayors?

If nothing else, this strategy sure could have helped officials figure out who the crackhead was who’d stunningly left a baggie of cocaine just lying out for anyone to see at the White House.

This strategy would also put the federal government on par with major corporations, all of whom drug test their employees. And after all, what are government workers but the public’s employees?

As for Warren, she did co-sponsor the CARERS Act in 2017. It was a bipartisan bill to protect medical marijuana patients and caregivers in states where it’s legal. She’s also pushed for broader reforms, including decriminalization and even total legalization.

“I will act decisively on legalization starting on day one,” she said in a 2019 presidential campaign statement. “I’ll appoint agency heads, including at the Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Office of National Drug Control Policy, who support legalization.”

“In my first 100 days, I’ll direct those agencies to begin the process of delisting marijuana via the federal rule-making process. And I’ll reinstate the Obama administration’s guidance on deferring to state policy on marijuana enforcement to prevent uncertainty in the states while legalization is pending at the federal level,” she added.

Hmmm… what do you suppose are the chances Warren’s a pothead? I mean, potheads allegedly tend to be lazy losers who’ve accomplished nothing: and well, that does accurately describe her career, no? Well, at least that part of her career that doesn’t involve raking in huge amounts of cash.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.