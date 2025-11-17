Trump Officially Designating Madura Cartel as Foreign Terrorist Org - New Classification Would Allow Military Strikes Without War Declaration

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Sunday that the Trump administration intends to designate the Venezuelan, Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

This designation would allow the administration to strike the South American cartel’s assets without congressional approval, including even those assets inside of Venezuela.

In a tweet announcing the designation, Rubio alleged that the cartel is headed and run by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose 2024 presidential election victory has been ruled illegitimate by the United States and much of the Western world.

“Headed by the illegitimate Nicolás Maduro, the group has corrupted the institutions of government in Venezuela and is responsible for terrorist violence conducted by and with other designated FTOs as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe,” he wrote.

Set to take effect on Nov. 24, the designation order comes amid the Trump administration ramping up its military presence in the Caribbean.

In fact, America’s largest and most modern aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, finally arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

The aircraft carrier’s arrival coincided with a weeks-long mission targeting cartel drug boats in the Caribbean, particularly those coming from Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Speaking to reporters late Sunday, President Donald Trump suggested that Cartel de los Soles’ new designation will allow his administration to target Maduro’s own assets and infrastructure.

“It allows us to do that, but we haven’t said we’re going to do that,” he stressed. “We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out. They would like to talk.”

According to CNN, Trump also said he’d like to keep Congress informed about any potential strikes, though he stressed that he doesn’t actually need their approval.

“We like to keep Congress involved,” he said. “I mean, we’re stopping drug dealers and drugs from coming into our country… We don’t have to get their approval. But I think letting them know is good.”

And according to Fox News, Trump also reiterated his support for preventing drug dealers and drugs from entering the U.S.

“We’re stopping drug dealers and drugs from coming into our country,” he said. “And I actually told Marco and some of the people our secretary of state is doing a great job, by the way. I said, ‘Go to Congress and let them know we’re not letting drugs come through Mexico. We’re not letting them come through Venezuela.'”

After the Trump administration deployed the USS Gerald Ford earlier this fall, Maduro accused his administration of “fabricating a new war.”

“They promised they would never again get involved in a war, and they are fabricating a war,” he told state media, according to the BBC.

