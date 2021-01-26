Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Sanders for governor of Arkansas on Monday through his Save America PAC.

Trump said Sanders will “always do what’s right” for Arkansas’ citizens, according to the statement.

“Thank you President Trump for your endorsement and for always believing in me. As governor I will defend our freedom and lead with heart,” Sanders tweeted.

Thank you President Trump for your endorsement and for always believing in me. As governor I will defend our freedom and lead with heart pic.twitter.com/QFtyuNpSm1 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 26, 2021

Trump announced his endorsement and praised the former press secretary as someone who “loves our Military and Veterans — and her home state of Arkansas” and that she “will be a GREAT Governor,” according to the statement Sanders tweeted.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct,” Trump said.

“Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers.”

The former press secretary announced she is entering the Arkansas governor’s race in a video Monday. Sanders described her career in the White House under the Trump administration and said she was committed to fighting “the radical left.”

“As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny, your Second Amendment right, your freedom of speech and religious liberty,” Sanders said.

Sanders said she would reflect Trump’s agenda should she get elected.

“I will not apologize for who I am or who I am fighting for,” Sanders said. “I will not bow down to the radical left. Not now. Not ever.”

Sanders will be in a Republican primary for Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s spot. Hutchinson will not be able to run for governor after he fulfills his two terms.

Republican Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Tim Griffin, Arkansas’ lieutenant governor, also launched bids to run in the race, according to their campaign websites.



Sanders’ campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hogan Gidley, former White House deputy press secretary and spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the Daily Caller News Foundation he doesn’t know if Trump will be on the campaign trail with Sanders.

